NEW YORK, October 19 (Fitch) Ongoing stability in the labor
market has U.S.
personal bankruptcy filings set for a fifth straight annual
decline, according
to Fitch Ratings in its latest U.S. ABS chart of the month.
Through the third quarter of this year, total bankruptcy filings
are
approximately 11% lower than the same period in 2014. If this
pace of decline
continues, personal bankruptcy filings are poised to register
their lowest
levels in eight years.
'Stability in the labor markets and consumer deleveraging
continues to drive
personal bankruptcy filings lower,' said Managing Director
Michael Dean. The
Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index rose for the second
straight month,
reaching 103 last month. These developments are buoying credit
card ABS
performance, with chargeoffs and delinquencies still at or near
their record
lows.
Fitch's U.S. ABS Chart of the Month offers succinct perspective
of high level
macroeconomic trends and how they impact the world of ABS. The
chart is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above
link.
