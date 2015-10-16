(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/HONG KONG, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Norway's
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'AAA' with a Stable
Outlook. The
issue ratings on Norway's senior unsecured bonds are also
affirmed at 'AAA'. The
Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term
foreign-currency IDR at
'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Norway's ratings reflect the strength of the sovereign balance
sheet, a very
high income per capita, strong human development and governance
indicators, and
a robust macroeconomic policy framework.
North Sea oil revenues have been prudently managed and invested
through a
sovereign wealth fund (SWF). Revenues from oil and gas are
accrued to the SWF,
while the current budget deficit is financed by a transfer from
the SWF. The
fiscal framework allows the budget to weather the fall in oil
prices, and gives
the authorities flexibility to implement counter-cyclical
policies if needed. At
mid-2015, the market value of the SWF was NOK6,897bn (around
USD850bn), around
2.7x the size of the non-oil economy.
The budget proposed for 2016 envisages a structural non-oil
deficit of NOK194bn,
which the Ministry of Finance estimates at 2.8% of the market
value of the SWF.
This would be well within the limits of the fiscal rule, which
indicates that
the non-oil deficit should on average equal the assumed real
return of SWF
investments, which is 4%. The budget proposal includes tax cuts
worth around
NOK9bn (around 0.3% of GDP). We expect the general government to
run an overall
surplus of 5.5% of GDP in 2016.
Low oil prices and lower investment in the oil sector are
translating into
slower growth in the broader Norwegian economy. In 1H15,
mainland real GDP
(excluding oil and gas extraction and shipping) was 1.4% higher
yoy - indicating
a substantial slowdown from the 2.2% growth rate for 2014 as a
whole. Fitch
expects mainland GDP growth of 1.3% this year, and 1.6% next
year. Growth is
then expected to pick up in 2017 to 2.2%. Unemployment has
picked up in recent
months in response to the slowdown in economic growth. We expect
unemployment to
average 4.4% over 2016-2017.
The exchange rate and the policy response by the authorities are
offsetting the
impact from lower oil prices. The effective trade-weighted
exchange rate has
depreciated by around 15.5% since the middle of last year. The
weaker exchange
rate and slower wage growth are improving Norwegian companies'
competitiveness.
Unit labour costs weighted by trading partners' currencies have
fallen - albeit
from a high level - by 11.4% between 1Q13 and 2Q15. The
Norwegian central bank
has loosened monetary policy further, cutting interest rates to
0.75%.
Norway's external position will remain strong, even with lower
oil prices. We
expect the current account surplus to be 8.6% of GDP this year,
before edging up
to 9.3% by 2017.
Loose monetary policy and low interest rates could spur house
price inflation
and a further build-up in household indebtedness, but recent
macro-prudential
regulations aim to dampen this impact. Household debt is
currently more than 2x
disposable income. Despite some slowdown in the regions more
affected by low oil
prices, house prices in 3Q15 were still 6% higher than a year
earlier, and the
house price-to-income ratio is around 20 percentage points above
its long-run
average. The Ministry of Finance has recently adopted
regulations limiting
loan-to-value (LTV) ratios and imposing amortisation on
mortgages above a LTV of
70%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch judges Norway's credit profile as solid, implying that a
negative rating
action in the near term is unlikely. However, the following
factors could,
individually or collectively, put downward pressure on the
ratings:
-Risks to financial stability, for example, emerging from
excessive credit
growth or household indebtedness
-An even sharper and sustained fall in oil prices, leading to a
rapid erosion of
Norway's sovereign and external balance sheet strengths over the
medium-term
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes as the basis for its current projections that
Brent oil prices
will average USD60p/b in 2016 and USD70p/b in 2017.
Fitch assumes that the Norwegian government will continue to
adhere to the
fiscal policy rule in its current form.
Over the medium-term, Fitch assumes that Norway will implement
policy measures
to address the impact of weakening demographics on long-term
fiscal
sustainability.
