(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
UK-focused REIT The
British Land Company Plc's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BBB+', the
Short-Term IDR at 'F2' and the senior unsecured rating at 'A-'.
The outlook is
stable.
The affirmation reflects British Land's strong credit metrics
and the pro-active
reshaping of its portfolio. Fitch positively assesses the
revised LTV approach,
currently below 40%.
Fitch focuses its analysis on a statutory reported group basis
excluding any
non-recourse activities (Hercules Unit Trust, consolidated from
February 2014).
EBITDA is calculated adding regular dividend income from joint
ventures and
other non-recourse interests.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Revenues From Quality Tenants
High occupancy levels, long leases and the capability to attract
very well-known
tenants is a rating strength. Robustness and diversification of
the occupiers,
with no one accounting for more than 7% of the total contracted
rent, give the
company significant security of income enhancing also the value
of their
properties.
Active Portfolio Management
The company completed several transactions in the year ending in
March 2015.
This reduced the stand-alone food stores weighting to below 7%
of the total
portfolio and reshaped it towards multi-let shopping parks
(retail segment) and
London West-End offices. In the residential sector, British Land
took advantage
of the buoyant market to sell GBP370m of assets.
Projects Development
The 2010 development programme is at its final stage, with 5
Broadgate handed
over in June 2015 and the Leadenhall Building 90% let. The
medium-term pipeline
is dominated by Canada Water, where the company already invested
GBP250m
including the bolt-on acquisition of Surrey Quays Leisure Park
in March this
year. The plan is likely to be a mixed-use scheme, benefiting
from the central
location and good transport links. However, as the project is
still at its
preliminary phase, adding some execution risks, Fitch will
closely monitor the
progress and the impact on the company balance sheet's strength.
Decrease in LTV
The proportionally consolidated LTV fell to about 35% at FYE15
from 40% a year
before. Although this was partly due to the yield movement,
Fitch positively
assesses the actions taken by the company to increase the value
of the managed
assets and its approach to managing LTV through the cycle.
Leverage Reflects Development Pipeline
Fitch expects a moderate reduction in leverage for the year end,
slightly
increasing in the following years as the near- and medium-term
pipeline
commence. Although some asset disposals could mitigate any
adverse effect, the
impact of unexpected overruns, development costs and execution
risks behind
large projects could be detrimental for the rating. However
British Land has a
strong risk management policy, reviewing quarterly the progress
of developments
against plan.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Rental income increase in the current year driven by the 2010
development
programme completion;
- Stable operating margins;
- Development spending as disclosed to the market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive
Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
- Proportional consolidated LTV below 40% on a sustained basis;
- Improved diversification of assets on a geographical basis,
decreasing the
inherent cyclicality of the London office market;
- Fitch-adjusted group EBITDA NIC above 3.0x on a sustained
basis;
- Fitch-adjusted Net debt/EBITDA (including dividends from joint
ventures) below
8.0x.
Negative
Future developments that could lead to negative rating action
include:
- Fitch-adjusted group LTV above 50% and on a proportional
consolidated basis
LTV above 55% on a sustained basis;
- Unencumbered asset cover below 2.0x or material deterioration
in the
unencumbered asset pool quality;
- Fitch-adjusted group EBITDA NIC below 2.0x on a sustained
basis.
LIQUIDITY
Active Debt Management
In June 2015 the company launched a zero coupon GBP350m
convertible bond issue,
further extending the average debt maturity and reducing the
overall cost of
funding to 3.6%.
Robust Liquidity
With no significant maturities over the next two years, and
available undrawn
committed facilities in excess of GBP1bn, the available
liquidity is strong and
there is no requirement for refinancing in the next two years.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francisco Tamarit Porter
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1409
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Diego Della Maggiore
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1797
Committee Chair
Frederic Gits
Managing Director
+33 1 4429 9184
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 15 October 2015
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst is
deemed to be the
primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed
to be the
secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992450
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
