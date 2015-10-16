(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) and its
subsidiaries SL Green
Operating Partnership, L.P., and Reckson Operating Partnership
L.P. at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions
follows at the end
of the release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of the ratings and Outlook reflects SLG's credit
strengths,
including its high-quality New York office portfolio, manageable
lease maturity
and debt expiration schedules and growing unencumbered asset
pool. These
positive elements are balanced by relatively weak unencumbered
asset coverage of
unsecured debt, concerns regarding the midtown Manhattan office
leasing
environment, which remains somewhat dependent on the growth of
large financial
institutions and supporting industries such as law and
accounting firms, as well
as the continuing lag in the suburban office portfolio.
APPROPRIATE LEVERAGE
SLG's leverage ratio is consistent with a 'BBB-' rating for a
REIT owning
primarily Midtown Manhattan office assets, as the company's
leverage ratio
(excluding the effects of consolidating 388-390 Greenwich
Street) was 7.4x as of
June 30, 2015, down from 7.6x as of Dec. 31, 2014 and level with
7.4x as of Dec.
31, 2013. Leverage has been aided by the incremental NOI from
repositioning and
leasing of assets within the company's growth portfolio, which
consists of
value-add properties purchased over the past few years. Fitch
expects that
leverage will temporarily increase from historical levels due to
the recent
acquisition of 11 Madison Avenue, the purchase of which will be
largely funded
with proceeds from asset sales. Fitch expects leverage will
decline modestly
post-dispositions to the mid-7.0x's (inclusive of 388-390
Greenwich Street) due
to incremental NOI from the Company's redevelopment/growth
portfolio. Fitch
defines leverage as net debt divided by recurring operating
EBITDA, including
Fitch's estimate of recurring cash distributions from joint
ventures.
EXCLUSION OF 388-390 GREENWICH FROM LEVERAGE RATIOS
The rationale for excluding the consolidating effects of this
asset is due to
Citibank having the option to acquire this property from SLG as
early as
December 2017. It is Fitch's expectation that it will exercise
this option, and
thus the leverage impact for this property is relatively
short-term.
APPROPRIATE FIXED-CHARGE COVERAGE
SLG's fixed-charge coverage ratio was 2.1x for the 12 months
ended June 30,
2015, up from 1.9x in 2014 and level with 2.1x in 2013. The
improvement in
coverage has been driven by the reduction in free rent periods
offered to
tenants, combined with slightly lower leverage and improved
funding costs,
particularly with the company's unsecured credit facility. Fitch
expects
coverage to remain relatively flat as growth in cash flow is
partially offset by
an environment in which landlords will continue to offer
attractive tenant
improvement packages. Fixed-charge coverage is defined as
recurring operating
EBITDA - including Fitch's estimate of recurring cash
distributions from joint
ventures - less recurring capital expenditures and straight-line
rents, divided
by interest incurred and preferred stock distributions.
LOW UNENCUMBERED ASSET COVERAGE OF DEBT
The ratings are hindered by SLG's unencumbered asset value
coverage of unsecured
debt (UA/UD). Consolidated unencumbered asset coverage of net
unsecured debt
(calculated as annualized 2Q 2015 unencumbered property net
operating income
divided by a stressed 7% capitalization rate) results in
coverage of 1.6x, down
from 2.1x as of year-end 2012. This ratio is weaker when
compared to
similarly-rated companies, particularly given that the stressed
capitalization
rate applied to SLG's NOI is the lowest across Fitch's rated
universe. However,
when considering that Midtown Manhattan assets are highly sought
after by
secured lenders and foreign investors, the results are a
stronger contingent
liquidity relative to most asset classes in other markets. Fitch
expects this
ratio will improve modestly as the company unencumbers
additional assets with
relatively high debt yields; however, should this ratio sustain
below 2.0x, this
could have a negative impact on SLG's rating or outlook.
STRONG MANAGEMENT TEAM
The ratings also consider the strength of SLG's management team
given their
knowledge of the Manhattan office sector and their ability to
maintain occupancy
and liquidity throughout the downturn. This expertise has also
been demonstrated
by the company's ability to identify off-market acquisition
opportunities, and
its maintenance and growth of portfolio occupancy and balance
sheet liquidity
throughout the downturn and into the current cycle. The
management team has also
led the company towards an even greater property focus within
Manhattan, not
only within the office segment, but expanding to the potentially
highly
profitable retail segment as well.
MIDTOWN LEASING CONCERNS
Offsetting these strengths are Fitch's concerns regarding the
uncertain Midtown
Manhattan leasing environment. While the New York City leasing
environment has
strengthened over the last few years and net effective rents are
higher, the
company continues to incur significant costs in the form of
tenant improvements,
leasing commissions and free rent incentives as tenant
inducements, which has
placed pressure on the company's fixed charge coverage. A
downturn in space
demands from the financial services industry, which accounts for
33% of SLG's
share of base rental revenue, may result in reduced cash flows
or values of
SLG's properties. Further, emerging competitive pressure from
the Hudson Yards
development and newer and redeveloped downtown assets (i.e.,
Brookfield Place
and World Financial Center assets) could result in larger
tenants vacating
Midtown. Despite these headwinds, SLG has maintained strong
leasing volume and
has improved occupancy.
LOW LIQUIDITY COVERAGE
SLG has weak liquidity. For the period from July 1, 2015 to Dec.
31, 2016, the
company's sources of liquidity (cash, availability under the
company's unsecured
revolving credit facility, and Fitch's expectation of retained
cash flows from
operating activities after dividends and distributions) covered
uses of
liquidity (pro rata debt maturities, Fitch's expectation of
recurring capital
expenditures and non-discretionary development expenditures) by
0.9x. This
stressed analysis assumes that no additional capital is raised
to repay
obligations; SLG has demonstrated good access to a variety of
capital sources
over time, mitigating refinance risk. Under a scenario where the
company
refinances 80% of maturing secured debt, liquidity coverage
improves to 1.3x,
which would be adequate for the rating.
SLG's liquidity is strengthened by its conservative common
dividend policy,
which enables it to retain substantial operating cash flow.
Fitch expects the
company's projected AFFO payout ratio to center around 45%,
which is low
relative to the broader equity REIT universe. The lower payout
ratio should
provide the company with additional financial flexibility, which
is of high
importance given it will need to fund significant capital costs
related to
recently-signed renewal leases for Viacom and Citibank, and
projected growth
redevelopment portfolio costs prior to year-end 2016.
ONE VANDERBILT DEVELOPMENT SPEND LOOMING
SLG has obtained the approvals necessary to commence its
ground-up development
project at One Vanderbilt Avenue, and it has commenced
demolition for the
project. The total cost and the company's equity funding
commitment for the
project remain uncertain, and the company has stated it may
consider joint
venture alternatives to reduce its exposure. The degree and
timing of the
company's ultimate funding requirements could have a meaningful
negative impact
on the company's liquidity and headline credit metrics.
STRONG, ALBEIT RELATIVELY CONCENTRATED TENANT BASE
SLG's portfolio has a modest degree of tenant concentration,
with the top 10
tenants representing 33.4% of annual base rent. This compares to
the
contribution from the top 20 tenants of Boston Properties and
Vornado Realty of
30% and 27.8%, respectively. Despite the concentration, the
largest tenant
Citigroup, Inc. ('A' IDR with a Stable Outlook by Fitch)
comprises 10.5% of
SLG's share of annual cash rent, and all three of SLG's
Fitch-rated top 10
tenants have strong investment grade ratings.
MANAGEABLE LEASE EXPIRATION PROFILE
SLG has a manageable lease expiration schedule with only an
average of 5.2% of
consolidated Manhattan rents expiring annually through 2019.
While an average of
10.2% of the company's consolidated suburban property rents
expire during that
same period, the suburban portfolio represents a limited portion
of the
company's total assets and only 9.2% of annualized cash rent.
LADDERED DEBT MATURITIES
Further supporting the ratings is SLG's manageable debt maturity
schedule. Over
the next five years, 2017 is the largest year of debt maturities
with 17.5% of
pro rata debt expiring, with no other year greater than 10.4%.
The 2017
maturities are primarily comprised of $1.4 billion of
non-recourse mortgage debt
and $355 million of unsecured debt. Additionally, SLG's ratios
under its
unsecured credit obligations' financial covenants do not hinder
the company's
financial flexibility at this point in time.
RECKSON'S IDR LINKED TO SLG'S
Consistent with Fitch's criteria, 'Parent and Subsidiary Rating
Linkage' dated
May 23, 2015 and available on 'www.fitchratings.com', Reckson's
IDR is linked
and synchronized with SLG's due to strong legal, operational and
strategic ties
between SLG and Reckson, including each entity guaranteeing
certain corporate
debt of the other.
JUNIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES NOTCHING
The one-notch differential between SLG's IDR and junior
subordinated notes
(trust preferred securities) is consistent with Fitch's criteria
for corporate
entities with an IDR of 'BBB-'. Based on Fitch Research on
'Treatment and
Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and
REIT Credit Analysis', available on Fitch's Web site at
www.fitchratings.com,
these securities are senior to SLG's perpetual preferred stock
but subordinate
to SLG's corporate debt. Holders of such notes have the ability
to demand full
repayment of principal and interest in the event of unpaid
interest.
PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING
The two-notch differential between SLG's IDR and preferred stock
rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an
IDR of 'BBB-'.
Based on Fitch Research on 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in
Nonfinancial
Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', available on Fitch's Web
site at
www.fitchratings.com, these preferred securities are deeply
subordinated and
have loss absorption elements that would likely result in poor
recoveries in the
event of a corporate default.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that SLG will
maintain a
strategy and leverage and coverage metrics consistent with the
rating. While
these quantitative metrics are nominally weaker than most REIT
issuers with
investment-grade ratings, the Outlook considers that Midtown
Manhattan office
assets consistently trade at lower capitalization rates and are
more liquid and
financeable in economic downturns than typical office assets,
bolstering the
contingent liquidity of the company's portfolio.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for SLG include:
--Annual same-store NOI increases of between 1.0% - 3.0% for
2015-2017;
--The $2.4 billion acquisition of 11 Madison Avenue is financed
by $1.4 billion
in secured debt with the remainder financed via proceeds from
asset
dispositions;
--$400 million of additional acquisitions in 2015 (not including
11 Madison
Ave.) at a 4% capitalization rate;
--$475 million of asset sales in 2016 (not including sales
related to 11 Madison
Ave.) at a 5% capitalization rate;
--Projected annual recurring capital expenditures of $140
million for the
remainder of 2015, $175 million for 2016, and $165 million for
2017;
--2015-2017 secured maturities are refinanced dollar-for-dollar;
--Annual unsecured bond issuances between $250 - 350 million at
yields between
4.5% - 5.0% during 2015-2017;
--Common equity issuances of $285 million in 2015 and $178
million in 2017 via
the company's ATM/DRIP programs, though Fitch notes issuance is
at management's
discretion and the common shares are currently trading at a 12%
discount to
consensus mean net asset value according to SNL Financial LC.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a positive impact on SLG's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 7x (leverage
was 7.9x for TTM
ended June 30, 2015 and 7.4x excluding the effects of 388-390
Greenwich Street);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
2.25x (coverage
was 2.1x for TTM ended June 30, 2015);
--Growth in the size of the unencumbered pool.
The following factors may have a negative impact on SLG's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of UA/UD sustaining below 2.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 8x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
1.5x;
--A sustained liquidity shortfall (base case liquidity coverage
was 0.9x for the
period July 1, 2015 to Dec. 31, 2016).
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
SL Green Realty Corp.:
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-';
--Perpetual preferred stock at 'BB'.
SL Green Operating Partnership, L.P.
--IDR at 'BBB'-;
--Unsecured line of credit at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-';
--Exchangeable senior notes at 'BBB-';
--Junior subordinated notes at 'BB+'.
Reckson Operating Partnership, L.P.
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-9153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Committee Chairperson
Monica Aggarwal
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0282
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
