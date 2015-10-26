(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China
Life Insurance
Company Limited's (China Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
Rating and
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also
affirmed the rating of China Life's USD1.28bn 4% subordinated
notes due 2075
(which may be extended) at 'A-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation reflects China Life's well-established
franchise, strong
distribution capability, and sound risk-based capitalisation.
These strengths
are, however, counterbalanced by the insurer's risk
concentration in China and
keen competition.
China Life's capital buffer remains adequate to absorb potential
earnings
volatility. Its equity-to-assets ratio was among the highest in
China at 13.2%
at end-1H15 and the regulatory solvency ratio was 309.2%, well
above the
regulatory preferred benchmark of 150%. Financial leverage
(ratio of debt to the
sum of debt and equity capital) was moderate at 17.8% at
end-1H15.
The increased equity holdings are likely to contribute to
fluctuations in
earnings and capitalisation. Equity investments increased to
18.6% at end-1H15
of total investments from 13.1% at end-2014. This represented
1.3x balance sheet
capital at end-1H15. Alternative investments, such as
infrastructure and
real-estate debt investment plans and trust schemes, were still
modest at less
than 5% of invested assets at end-1H15.
China Life remains the largest life insurer in China with a
market share of
24.8% by 1H15 gross premiums. High growth (41.8% yoy) in
first-year premiums and
efforts to expand in more-profitable long-term regular-premium
products drove a
strong increase of 38.5% yoy in its new business value for 1H15.
Embedded value
increased to CNY516.8bn at end-1H15 from CNY454.9bn at end-2014.
China Life's profitability remains sensitive to investment
performance. Pre-tax
return on assets improved to 3.6% in 1H15, compared with 1.9% in
2014. This
mainly reflected the rise in investment yield to 9.3% in 1H15
from 5.5% in 2014,
primarily due to strong capital gains from equity holdings.
Fitch does not factor in state support in China Life's
standalone 'A+' IFS
rating, although if necessary. there is a high probability that
China's Ministry
of Finance would provide capital and/or policy support to the
company because of
the state's majority ownership of China Life and the insurer's
large base of
more than 100 million long-term policyholders.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the near future because the rating
would be
constrained by China's sovereign rating (A+/Stable). Conversely,
if the rating
on China were lowered, the rating on the insurer is also likely
to be lowered.
Other rating triggers for a downgrade include deterioration in
its
capitalisation with an adjusted equity-to-assets ratio falling
below 8% on a
sustained basis, and an increase in financial leverage above 30%
for a prolonged
period.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Joyce Huang, CFA
Director
+852 2263 9595
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terrence Wong
Director
+852 2263 9920
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
