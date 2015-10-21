(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: State of Thuringia
here
FRANKFURT/LONDON/PARIS, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned the State
of Thuringia's EUR500m 0.25% fixed-rate bonds DE000A14KGW6, due
21 December
2020, a final Long-term rating of 'AAA'. This is Thuringia's
ninth issue to be
rated by Fitch. The senior unsecured bond ranks pari passu with
all of
Thuringia's other outstanding debt.
The final rating is based on the receipt of final documents
confirming the
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects the strong support mechanisms that apply to
all members of
the German Federation, including the State of Thuringia, and the
extensive
liquidity facilities they benefit from, which ensure timely debt
and debt
service payment.
The support mechanism applies uniformly to all members of the
German Federation:
the Federal Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable) represented by the
federal
government (Bund) and the 16 federated states, which include the
State of
Thuringia undertaking this issue. All Laender are equally
entitled to financial
support in the event of financial distress irrespective of
differences in
economic and financial performances.
The new EUR500m issue's liquidity is underpinned by the safe
cash management
system the Laender operate in, which allows overnight cash
exchanges between
Laender and the Bund when necessary, and recourse to appropriate
short-term
credit lines. The issue is zero risk-weighted and European
Central Bank
repo-eligible.
Thuringia is located in eastern Germany and had a population of
2,155,337 at
end-September 2014. Its capital is the City of Erfurt. Its GDP
of EUR51bn
accounted for 1.9% of national GDP in 2013. Its GDP per capita
of EUR23,168 is
around 30% below Germany's average of EUR33,355. The
unemployment rate was 8% in
March 2015, above that of Germany (6.8%) but well below that of
eastern Germany
(9.9%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of the sovereign ratings could lead to a downgrade
of the Laender
and consequently the bond's rating. An adverse change to an
important
institutional feature (solidarity principle, equalisation
system, liquidity
exchange mechanism) would result in a review of the German
Laender ratings.
The new issue report is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50, 60311
Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Dorota Dziedzic
Director
+48 22 338 62 96
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Date of relevant rating committee: 5 May 2015
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.