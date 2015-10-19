(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 19 (Fitch) The Prudential Regulation Authority's
(PRA)
ring-fencing policy proposals limit, but do not prevent,
ring-fenced banks (RFB)
to lend to non-ring-fenced sister banks (NRFB) and impose no
added restrictions
on dividend payments. This will allow some fungibility of
funding and capital
within group companies. Standalone Viability Ratings (VR)
assigned to RFBs and
NRFBs will therefore remain interdependent, reducing rating gaps
between them,
says Fitch Ratings.
The PRA has sought to eliminate the use of intra-group
concessions across the
ring-fence and now expects banks to apply third-party credit
discipline to such
exposures. This will improve analytical transparency which we
view positively.
We envisage that UK banks subject to ring-fencing will adopt one
of two models
depending on the relative size of their non-ring-fenced
activities, prior to the
January 2019 deadline. Banks have to submit their plans by
January 2016,
according to the PRA's consultation paper published on 15
October.
VRs assigned to RFBs are likely to be constrained by limited
geographical and
product diversification and, provided these remain largely
focused on UK retail
and SME lending, we do not expect to see much ratings
differentiation between
them. We already indicated in our September 2014 comment,
accessed by clicking
on the link below, that VRs for RFBs narrowly focused on
domestic retail and SME
business are likely to be capped in the 'a' range.
The UK ring-fencing rules apply to banks with more than GBP25bn
of core deposits
from SMEs and individuals. Most banks affected by ring-fencing
have very limited
(if any) wholesale and investment banking activities and
therefore these groups
will adopt models dominated by RFBs. This will be the case for
Lloyds and RBS.
In these instances, the ability of the larger RFB to lend up to
25% of its
regulatory capital to the smaller NRFB should be a significant
positive ratings
factor for the NRFB's VR. This is because the NRFB will be able
to benefit from
ordinary support flowing from the larger RFB.
For groups whose non-retail, corporate and investment banking
business is
significant, as is the case for Barclays and HSBC, the
importance of the NRFB
within the restructured group is likely to be significant, or
even dominant. The
RFB's ability to fund its NRFB sister will likely be less
material simply
because of the banks' relative sizes. Under this model, we
believe that
management will seek to structure RFB and NRFB subsidiaries to
ensure these
remain robust on a standalone basis, maintaining strong and
balanced funding and
liquidity and meeting adequate capitalisation levels.
A clearer picture about the likely ratings outcome for RFBs and
NRFBs will
emerge once further details of group restructuring are
available. Much will
depend on exactly what activities are kept in or out of the
fence. Resolution
strategies ('single point of entry' or 'multiple point of
entry'), depending in
particular on the volumes, form and source of 'loss absorbing'
debt, will also
be relevant for ratings and will add a separate layer of
uncertainty to ratings
within a UK banking group until more clarity emerges.
But, as far as regulations are concerned, our opinion is that
the PRA proposals
will not create a particularly 'high' fence, reducing
intra-group rating
differentials. By preserving the ability to share capital and
funding across
RFBs and NRFBs, the PRA is demonstrating that it is keen for
RFBs to continue to
enjoy the benefits of remaining part of broader banking groups.
Contact:
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director Banks
+44 203 530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director Banks
+44 203 530 1012
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
