(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, October 21 (Fitch) Ukrainian bank ratings are
likely to remain at
current weak levels for the foreseeable future despite signs of
some improvement
in the operating environment now that agreement to restructure
USD18bn of
sovereign external debt has been reached, says Fitch Ratings.
The country's three largest banks also restructured around
USD2.9bn of debt owed
to international creditors, easing near-term liquidity risks.
Nonetheless,
capital shortfalls for the sector are considerable and capital
adequacy ratios
no longer meet minimum requirements. Viability Ratings assigned
by Fitch to
Ukraine's banks are mostly in the 'ccc' level, indicating
substantial credit
risk and likelihood of default.
Deposit trends are nevertheless becoming less negative, with
outflows slowing to
2.5% in 2Q15 against 8% in 1Q15 and a 22% outflow reported by
the sector in
2014, adjusted for exchange rate effects. Stabilisation of the
hryvnia since
2Q15 supports deposit stability but confidence levels are low
and deposit
volatility is likely to return if the exchange rate comes under
renewed
pressure. In our view, it could take several years before
deposit stability
reverts to pre-crisis levels and pricing normalises.
We believe capital will become further strained as unexpected
credit losses
continue to surface. Impaired loans have surged and loan
restructuring is
widespread. Impaired loans, net of reserves, totalled UAH95bn
(USD4.3bn) at
end-June 2015, equivalent to 95% of sector equity. In addition,
risk weightings
increased due to substantial hryvnia depreciation, which
inflates the local
currency equivalent of foreign currency assets, further
weakening capital
ratios.
Recovery prospects are highly dependent on macro-economic
improvement but the
operating environment is particularly weak. Fitch forecasts GDP
to contract by
10% in 2015, following contraction of 6.8% in 2014.
The asset quality review and stress test being performed on the
country's 20
largest banks, which together represent 81% of sector assets,
are likely to
uncover additional problem loans. Regulators will have to agree
bank
recapitalisation plans with shareholders to reach targeted 5%
capital adequacy
ratios in 2016. In the meantime, regulators are applying
forbearance, allowing
lenders to continue to operate while in breach of solvency
ratios until
end-2018. We expect a protracted solvency recovery, driven by
general
shareholder reluctance to inject additional capital into the
failing banks.
Regulatory forbearance, cash withdrawal restrictions and
exchange controls are
important elements that support the banking sector's ability to
function. We do
not expect these measures to be fully lifted in the foreseeable
future.
Reaching agreement with creditors on USD18bn of sovereign bonds
in August
unlocked the inflow of IMF funding, part of a USD40bn assistance
programme.
Agreement still has to be reached about how to restructure a
USD3bn bond owed to
Russia.
Ukraine's foreign currency issuer default rating was downgraded
to 'Restricted
Default' on 6 October 2015. Ukraine's ratings will be upgraded
shortly after
Fitch determines that the exchange has been successful. The new
rating will be
consistent with Ukraine's prospective credit profile and debt
structure.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
