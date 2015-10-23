(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian
Republic of
Udmurtia's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB-', Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B' and National
Long-term rating at
'A+(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs and the National
Long-term rating
are Negative.
The republic's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have
been affirmed at
'BB-' and 'A+(rus)'.
The affirmation and Negative Outlook reflect Fitch's unchanged
baseline scenario
regarding the region's rapidly growing direct risk and its
inability to restore
its current balance to positive territory over the medium-term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Udmurtia's weak operating performance, rapid
growth of
direct risk and high interest expenses. The ratings also take
into account the
fall in oil prices and slowdown of the national economy, which
place a strain on
the republic's tax base.
Fitch expects Udmurtia's operating margin will remain weak at
near zero in
2015-2016 (2014: negative 3.7%), reflecting the contraction of
the regional
economy and rigid operating spending. During 8M15 corporate
income tax proceeds
decreased 7.5% yoy, mainly due to a muted performance of the oil
extraction
sector. Fitch expects tax revenue in Udmurtia to increase only
1% yoy in 2015,
which is lower than the republic's estimations.
Fitch expects the republic will narrow its budget deficit to
10%-12% of total
revenue over the medium-term, from a peak of 21% in 2014. The
deficit shrinkage
will be supported by limiting both capex and operating
expenditure. However, the
budget deficit will continue to result in direct risk growth.
We forecast Udmurtia's direct risk to approach 100% of current
revenue by
end-2017. In 2014 direct risk increased to 75.4% of current
revenue, from 63.1%
in 2013. Interest expenses are expected to grow further to 7% of
operating
revenue in 2015 from 4% in 2014 and will remain under pressure
in 2016-2017.
This will keep current margin weak at a negative 6%-7% over the
medium-term
(2014: negative 8%).
Udmurtia is exposed to refinancing pressure as 63% of total
direct risk matures
in 2015-2017. In 4Q15 the republic faces RUB3.7bn of repayments
(9% of direct
risk as of 1 October 2015). Immediate maturities are expected to
be covered by a
combination of bond issuance, bank credit facilities and budget
loans.
In September 2015 the republic issued a new RUB3bn bond, which
has an amortising
repayment structure with maturity in 2020. The regional
administration will also
receive RUB1.2bn of additional budget loans in 4Q15, which
usually have
three-year maturity and bear a negligible 0.1% interest rate.
Currently Udmurtia
does not have any open credit lines, but plans to contract them
in
October-December 2015 to cover the budget deficit.
The republic has a diversified industrial economy, which is
dominated by the oil
extraction, metallurgy, machine building and military sectors.
This helps to
smooth business cycles and keeps Udmurtia's wealth metrics in
line with the
national median. In 2014 the republic's GRP contracted 0.2%,
weaker than the
national average growth of 0.6%. Fitch expects national GDP to
shrink 4% yoy in
2015, eroding the republic's tax proceeds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An inability to restore the current balance to positive
territory and to ease
high refinancing pressure could lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Victoria Semerkhanova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 65
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
