(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: ECB TLTROs: Lending Stimulus Yet
to Materialise
here
LONDON, October 28 (Fitch) The ECB's Targeted Long-Term
Refinancing Operations
(TLTRO) are failing to provide the intended stimulus to EU bank
loan growth
although they are helping to reverse the loan contraction that
began in 2012,
says Fitch Ratings. A total of EUR400bn of TLTROs have been
issued since their
launch in September 2014, but the stock of lending to eurozone
non-financial
corporations has remained flat over the past year.
Eurozone banks initially borrowed heavily under the TLTRO
auctions but used the
funds primarily to repay maturing three-year LTRO borrowings
taken out in 2011
and 2012. Italian and Spanish banks were the heaviest initial
borrowers under
the TLTROs, taking up around two-thirds of the first allotments.
But TLTRO
borrowing currently represents between 4% and 5% of total bank
sector funding in
Portugal, Spain, Italy and Greece, which we view as modest.
Northern European banks have been more effective in injecting
TLTRO funding into
new corporate lending compared with southern European peers,
despite lower
take-up, in our opinion.
This is largely because credit demand is picking up in these
countries and
because the benchmark mechanism bound TLTRO utilisation to new
loan issuances
from September 2014 while for most banks in southern Europe
which had been
deleveraging only from April 2015. In the first eight months of
2015, bank loans
to non-financial corporations grew in France (up 1.9%),
Netherlands (up 1.2%)
and Germany (up 1.4%). The opposite is true for Southern
European banks where
loans are contracting in Spain (down 3.9%), Italy (down 0.7%),
Portugal (down
1.9%) and Greece (down 5.9%).
Fitch's baseline GDP growth forecast for the eurozone is 1.6% in
2015-2017. We
expect eurozone bank lending to improve in the coming months,
mostly driven by
more favourable economic prospects, which should translate into
stronger loan
demand and more opportunities for banks to expand lending
without compromising
asset quality.
Despite stronger growth prospects, loan demand is still far from
robust and
take-up of forthcoming TLTRO issues is likely to be modest. This
is also because
eurozone banks generally hold ample liquidity buffers, meaning
that the TLTRO's
impact on lending, while positive, will remain limited. This is
explored in
greater detail in the report, 'ECB TLTROs: Lending Stimulus Yet
to Materialise',
available by clicking on the link below.
