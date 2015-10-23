(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
China-based Huaxia
Life Insurance Company Ltd.'s (HXLF) Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating to
'BBB+' from 'A-'. The Outlook is Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating downgrade reflects the thin buffer in HXLF's
risk-based
capitalisation partially due to dramatic increase in the
company's exposure to
equities and aggressive business expansion. The IFS rating is
also constrained
by the company's volatile operating results, with the 3Q15
results impaired by a
decline in equity markets.
Rapid new business growth and volatile operating profitability
have persistently
put a strain on HXLF's capitalisation over the past three years.
Its risk-based
capitalisation as measured by Fitch's Prism factor-based capital
model (FBM),
declined to slightly below the 'Somewhat Weak' category at
end-3Q15. The
company's solvency ratio improved to a level well in excess of
the 150%
preferred benchmark - following the issue of CNY8bn subordinated
debt in 3Q15.
Recent equity-market volatility has undermined HXLF's
capitalisation on a
risk-adjusted basis as the company increased its allocation to
stocks in 2015.
The ratio of listed and unlisted stocks and funds with stocks
exposure to
shareholders' funds increased to more than 500% at end-3Q15 from
164% at
end-2014, the company's 3Q15 audited financial statements
showed.
HXLF planned to obtain approximately CNY31.7bn of fresh capital
from a new
shareholder to fund its business growth and as a buffer against
asset
volatility. While the capital replenishment will enhance HXLF's
capitalisation
and financial flexibility, this could be only temporary if the
company continues
to expand aggressively and to maintain high asset allocation in
equities. The
company expects the capital contribution to be completed in
1H16.
Fitch believes that HXLF's operating result is likely to remain
volatile in view
of its growth dynamics and its focus on the dissemination of
universal life (UL)
products with thin margin for new business value (NBV). Capital
market
volatility and expense overruns associated with expansion costs
will constrain
the company's operating profitability in the near term.
Nonetheless, the growth
of HXLF's value of in-force business after cost of capital
remained strong in
1H15.
The rating is partially underpinned by HXLF's leading market
position in the UL
insurance sector, strong premium growth, and sound liquidity.
HXLF has continued to expand its market presence in Chinese UL
insurance segment
through the bancassurance distribution channel. The company's UL
segment
expanded by 97% in 1H15 in terms of new premiums, making it the
largest player
in the segment with a market share of 23%. The company's NBV
grew significantly
in 1H15 on a year-on-year basis.
Fitch expects HXLF to maintain sound liquidity to support its
relatively
short-duration policyholders' liabilities given its niche focus
on
single-premium UL insurance policies. HXLF's ratio of liquid
assets to
policyholders' liabilities was much higher than 50% at end-3Q15.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of HXLF's IFS rating is unlikely in the near term
because of the
company's volatile operating results with thin capital buffer.
The Outlook could
be revised to Stable when HXLF completes its planned capital
infusion and its
risk-based capitalisation based on Fitch's Prism factor-based
capital model
improves to the 'Strong' category within 1H16.
Downgrade rating triggers include:
- Failure to execute its planned capital infusion within 1H16,
- Sustained decline in capitalisation, as measured by Fitch's
Prism FBM, to
below 'Strong' category,
- Significant deterioration in surrender rates and mortality
profits, or
- Inability to lower its financial leverage to consistently
below 25%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Terrence Wong
Director
+852 2263 9920
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992741
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
