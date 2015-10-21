(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, October 20 (Fitch) Malaysia's extension of Basel III
capital adequacy
requirements to financial holding companies (FHCs) - originally
applicable only
to licensed bank entities - will affect most of its major
banking groups, says
Fitch Ratings. The measures will strengthen the capital
framework for FHCs, and
address regulatory arbitrage between parent and subsidiary
capital. That said,
these rules may lead to shifts in the issuance strategies and
structures of some
banking groups. In any event, Fitch expects a continued focus on
core equity
capital by banks and FHCs in the years ahead in light of these
new regulations.
The new rules were finalised by Bank Negara Malaysia last week,
and are broadly
in line with initial proposals from a Discussion Paper published
in late 2014.
The new FHC capital-adequacy requirements will apply from 1
January 2019, and
will affect banking groups headed by FHCs such as CIMB Group,
RHB Capital, Hong
Leong Financial Group and AmBank Group, among others. The
minimum capital
adequacy ratio (CAR) for FHCs will be the same as those for
banks. These will
include an 8.0% total capital ratio; a 2.5% capital conservation
buffer; and
when required, a counter-cyclical capital buffer.
FHCs have gained popularity partly due to their capital
efficient structure, as
prudential regulation - including strictly-enforced capital
adequacy rules - has
typically focused on licensed bank and insurance entities so
far. This is
changing, with heightened awareness of potential contagion risk
between FHCs and
their subsidiary entities. FHCs in Malaysia have improved their
capital
positions and reduced their leverage in recent years.
Under the new rules, additional Tier 1 (AT1) and Tier 2 (T2)
instruments issued
by fully consolidated subsidiaries can be included as
consolidated parent
bank/FHC capital, but only if they contain additional
loss-absorbency clauses
referencing the parent/FHC. This feature will ensure that
capital issued by a
subsidiary can be used to help recapitalise the group or parent
when it fails.
As such, it is consistent with the spirit of moves
internationally to improve
bank resolvability.
This is a potentially significant regulatory change, as many
banking groups in
Malaysia are headed by FHCs with bank operating subsidiaries.
Basel III capital
issuance has thus far been largely at the bank entity level. In
order to count
as consolidated, FHC regulatory capital, subsidiary capital
issuance will need
to include parent-level triggers. Such securities may incur a
higher risk
premium compared with existing instruments issued by bank
entities, which
typically do not incorporate dual-entity triggers.
Cross-entity triggers are not common in Asia, so there are
uncertainties as to
how banking groups in Malaysia will address the new regulations
and how the
market will receive instruments which contain such triggers.
FHCs will need to strike a balance between potentially
lower-cost issuance by
the bank entity, versus the inefficiency of entity capital if it
does not count
towards capital of the consolidated group. One option for
banking groups to
address this issue is to place a banking entity at the apex and
minimise
inefficient subsidiary bank capital. Notably, RHB Capital is
already in the
middle of such a process.
Groups with bank entities as the ultimate parent, such as
Maybank and Public
Bank, will be less affected for now. The parent banks are
already subject to
Bank Negara's regulatory requirements, and the majority of
issuance still
originates from the parent. However, this issue may become more
relevant for
Maybank as it prepares to locally incorporate its Singapore
business and expand
its Indonesian subsidiaries, particularly as these subsidiaries
issue capital
securities to meet regulatory requirements of their own.
Contacts:
Elaine Koh
Director
Financial Institutions
+65 6796 7239
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
#35-05, Suntec Tower 4
6 Temasek Boulevard
Singapore, 038986
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
