(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South
Korea-based
Construction Guarantee's (CG) Insurer Financial Strength rating
(IFS) of 'A'.
The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is underpinned by CG's continued strong support by
the state, and
well-established market franchise. The rating also takes into
account its sound
capital commensurate with its business profile and consistently
healthy
financial performance. However, CG has high business
concentration risk in the
domestic construction sector, which is closely correlated with
the economy.
Fitch views CG's strong government support, as evidenced by the
company's key
role in the construction industry and heavy state involvement in
its operations,
as unlikely to change in the medium term. The company is a
cooperative
established in October 1963 to promote the growth and
development of the
construction industry by offering financing and guarantee
insurance services to
its members. CG is governed and regulated by the Ministry of
Land,
Infrastructure and Transport and must obtain prior approval from
the ministry on
various operational activities.
Guarantee premiums written to total equity was below 0.5x at
end-2014,
indicating sound capital buffer for its business profile. CG
operates under a
regulatory capital regime that is modelled after the Basel II
capital framework.
Its regulatory capital ratio was above 300% for the past three
years, well in
excess of the regulatory minimum of 100%, which provides a deep
cushion for its
potentially volatile business portfolio. At end-June 2015, its
regulatory
capital ratio amounted to 309%.
Return on average equity (ROAE) rose to 2.8% in 2014 from 1.7%
in 2013, due to
prudent premium pricing rates and lower claims payments. Net
income amounted to
KRW65.4bn for 1H15, compared with KRW146bn for 2014. ROAE
amounted to 2.5% on an
annualised basis in 1H15. The net guarantee loss rate - total
net guarantee
claims paid after recovery/ total amount of guarantee
underwritten - fell to
0.11% in 2014 from 0.22% in 2013.
The company has taken a measured approach to expanding overseas
since 2013 to
try to mitigate its limited business and geographical
diversification, which
leaves it vulnerable to cycles in the economy and construction
sector in South
Korea. The company ventured into the Middle East market in 2013
and the
Indonesian market in 2014, where it partnered local banking
institutions to
offer construction guarantee insurance to Korean companies
there.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key triggers for an upgrade are sustained improvements in its
financial
fundamentals, with successful and profitable business
diversification in terms
of business class and geographical spread, supported by a
consistently solid
regulatory capital ratio of above 300%.
Conversely, key triggers for a downgrade include a significant
deterioration in
the credit profile, for example with its guarantee premiums
written to equity
consistently above 2x, and regulatory capital ratio falling
consistently below
200%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Wan Siew Wai
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+4420 3530 1168
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992736
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.