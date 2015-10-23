(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Korea-based Construction Guarantee's (CG) Insurer Financial Strength rating (IFS) of 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is underpinned by CG's continued strong support by the state, and well-established market franchise. The rating also takes into account its sound capital commensurate with its business profile and consistently healthy financial performance. However, CG has high business concentration risk in the domestic construction sector, which is closely correlated with the economy. Fitch views CG's strong government support, as evidenced by the company's key role in the construction industry and heavy state involvement in its operations, as unlikely to change in the medium term. The company is a cooperative established in October 1963 to promote the growth and development of the construction industry by offering financing and guarantee insurance services to its members. CG is governed and regulated by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and must obtain prior approval from the ministry on various operational activities. Guarantee premiums written to total equity was below 0.5x at end-2014, indicating sound capital buffer for its business profile. CG operates under a regulatory capital regime that is modelled after the Basel II capital framework. Its regulatory capital ratio was above 300% for the past three years, well in excess of the regulatory minimum of 100%, which provides a deep cushion for its potentially volatile business portfolio. At end-June 2015, its regulatory capital ratio amounted to 309%. Return on average equity (ROAE) rose to 2.8% in 2014 from 1.7% in 2013, due to prudent premium pricing rates and lower claims payments. Net income amounted to KRW65.4bn for 1H15, compared with KRW146bn for 2014. ROAE amounted to 2.5% on an annualised basis in 1H15. The net guarantee loss rate - total net guarantee claims paid after recovery/ total amount of guarantee underwritten - fell to 0.11% in 2014 from 0.22% in 2013. The company has taken a measured approach to expanding overseas since 2013 to try to mitigate its limited business and geographical diversification, which leaves it vulnerable to cycles in the economy and construction sector in South Korea. The company ventured into the Middle East market in 2013 and the Indonesian market in 2014, where it partnered local banking institutions to offer construction guarantee insurance to Korean companies there. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key triggers for an upgrade are sustained improvements in its financial fundamentals, with successful and profitable business diversification in terms of business class and geographical spread, supported by a consistently solid regulatory capital ratio of above 300%. Conversely, key triggers for a downgrade include a significant deterioration in the credit profile, for example with its guarantee premiums written to equity consistently above 2x, and regulatory capital ratio falling consistently below 200%. Contact: Primary Analyst Wan Siew Wai Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +4420 3530 1168 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=992736 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.