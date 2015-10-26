(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taikang
Life Insurance
Co., Ltd.'s (Taikang) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at
'A-'. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects Taikang's well-established franchise, strong
distribution
network, and good profitability. The rating also takes into
account its
capitalisation, which remains vulnerable to unfavourable capital
market
movements.
The insurer has a solid market position with 4.3% of total
premiums in China's
life insurance market at end-June 2015, making it the
seventh-largest life
insurer in the country. The company's efforts to increase
more-profitable
regular premium products support the steady rise in its embedded
value and the
improvement in profit margins of new business. Taikang's large
business scale
and margin-focused strategy contribute to its good
profitability, with a pre-tax
return on assets of 1.9% in 2014 and 1% in 2013. Steady
mortality gains sustain
its earnings stability, although profitability remains subject
to volatility
from its investment income.
Taikang has managed to maintain adequate capitalisation via
earnings retention
and the injection of CNY4bn of new capital from existing
shareholders in 2012.
Its equity-to-assets ratio was 6.4% at end-2014 (3.7% at-end
2011), with
operating leverage of 14.5x (close to the median ratio for an
'A' IFS Rating).
Taikang's regulatory solvency ratio was 161% at end-2014, above
the regulatory
preferred benchmark of 150%. The ratio is likely to increase
under the
second-generation solvency regime - the China Risk-Oriented
Solvency System -
because insurance reserves will be released, adding to available
capital.
Taikang has issued subordinated debt to support its solvency
with a financial
leverage ratio (debt to the sum of debt and equity capital) of
32.7% at end-2014
(including new debt issuances of CNY11bn in 9M15).
Taikang has increased alternative investments (mainly linked to
property and
infrastructure projects) to about 17% of invested assets as of
end-2014 (9% at
end-2013). This could make its asset quality more vulnerable to
an economic
downturn. Its capitalisation is also sensitive to stock market
volatility given
that its significant equity exposures - more than twice its
shareholders' equity
as of end-2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include deterioration in
capitalisation with
the equity-to-assets ratio falling below 5% on a sustained
basis, and an
increase in financial leverage above 35% for a prolonged period.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term because its
capitalisation and
profitability remain vulnerable to market movements. An upgrade
would hinge on a
significant improvement in profitability with greater stability
and stronger
capitalisation. This would be challenging amid ongoing intense
market
competition.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Joyce Huang, CFA
Director
+852 2263 9595
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terrence Wong
Director
+852 2263 9920
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
