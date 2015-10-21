(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/WARSAW/BARCELONA, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based auto dealership group Pendragon plc's (Pendragon) Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B' and its senior secured rating at 'B+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. The agency has simultaneously withdrawn all the ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch has chosen to withdraw the ratings of Pendragon for commercial reasons. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Not applicable RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable Contact: Principal Analyst Ishani Goonasekera Analyst +44 20 3530 1509 Supervisory Analyst Tom Chruszcz Director +48 22 338 6294 Fitch Polska SA Krolewska 16 00-103 Warsaw Committee Chair Frederic Gits Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 84 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=992623 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.