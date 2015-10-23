(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Russian Kemerovo Region's Long-term foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR
at 'B'. The
agency has also affirmed the region's National Long-term rating
at 'A+(rus)'.
The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the region's senior unsecured debt at
Long-term local
currency 'BB-' and at National Long-term 'A+(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base line scenario
regarding the
region's marginally positive operating balance and gradually
growing direct
risk, in line with the region's ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BB-' rating reflects the region's volatile budgetary
performance and high
deficit before debt in 2012-2014 that led to rapid debt increase
albeit from a
low base. The rating also reflects the region's undiversified
economy with a
developed tax base that is exposed to the economic cycle, weak
institutional
framework and our expectation of a stagnant local economy
following the negative
national trend. Positively, the rating takes into account
Kemerovo's low
contingent risk.
Fitch expects the region's operating balance to consolidate at
low positive
values during 2015-2017, but the current balance to remain
negative. Budgetary
performance will be underpinned by growth of tax proceeds due to
improved
financials of mining and metallurgical companies, which are the
largest
taxpayers in the region.
In 2014, the operating balance returned to positive territory,
driven by a 50%
increase in transfers and modest recovery of corporate income
tax. The latter
was driven by the improving earnings of local exporters
following the
stabilisation of prices of key commodities and the depreciation
of the rouble.
Fitch expects Kemerovo's direct risk to grow to 70%-75% of
current revenue by
end-2017, which is still consistent with the region's ratings.
We also expect
the deficit before debt to narrow due to cuts in capex limiting
debt growth. The
wide deficit before debt during 2012-2014 had resulted in a
rapid rise in direct
risk to RUB51bn (57% of current revenue) at end-2014, from
RUB19bn (21%) in
2011.
Immediate refinancing risk is moderate; as at 1 October the
region's debt
comprised 37% subsidised budget loans, which are likely to be
rolled over by the
federal government. Another 48% direct risk is three-year bank
loans. The
maturity profile of these budget and bank loans is distributed
between 2015 and
2018, with moderate concentration in 2018.
The region's obligations/liabilities also include a long-term
bank loan from
Vnesheconombank (VEB: BBB-/Negative/F3), which represented 12%
of direct risk as
of 1 October 2015. VEB extended credit facilities to private
companies in the
1990s, which Kemerovo assumed as an aggregated loan in the
mid-2000s. The loan
is denominated in US dollars and exposes the region to unhedged
foreign-currency
risk. The risk is, however, mitigated by a low 1% annual
interest rate and the
long maturity to 1 January 2035, which takes the immediate
pressure off the
region's debt servicing burden.
Kemerovo has low contingent risk stemming from public sector
entities' financial
debt and issued guarantees. In late 2011, the region imposed a
moratorium on new
guarantees issuance and as of 1 October 2015 the region had no
outstanding
guarantees.
The region has a concentrated economy weighted towards coal
mining and ferrous
metallurgy. This provides an extensive tax base for the region's
budget,
accounting for 79% of operating revenue in 2014. However, this
also means a
large portion of the region's tax revenues depends on companies'
profits,
resulting in high revenue volatility through the economic cycle
given its less
diversified profile.
Kemerovo demonstrated close to zero GRP growth in real terms in
2014, following
the deterioration of the national economic environment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An improvement in the operating balance to 6%-8% of operating
revenue and
maintenance of a debt payback ratio (direct risk to current
balance) below 10
years on a sustainable base could lead to an upgrade.
The inability to maintain a positive operating balance on a
sustained basis or
an increase in direct risk above 90% of current revenue could
lead to a
downgrade.
