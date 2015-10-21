(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, October 20 (Fitch) The Australian government's
acceptance of
almost all of the recommendations of the Financial System
Inquiry (FSI) will
lead to a strengthening of the banking system with improved
resiliency to
shocks, says Fitch Ratings. The decision to back the
recommendations reinforces
Fitch's view that bank capital requirements will rise in line
with regulatory
changes over the medium term.
The Australian government released its response to the FSI on 20
October,
agreeing with all of the inquiry's recommendations pertaining to
banking system
resilience and regulation. The government stated that the
Australian Prudential
Regulation Authority (APRA) would implement key recommendations
related to
banking system stability.
This reinforces earlier policy announcements and bank capital
issuance trends
since the original announcement of the FSI recommendations in
December 2014.
Since then, APRA announced an increase in minimum mortgage
risk-weights for
internal ratings-based (IRB) banks in July, while each of the
"Big 4" Australian
banks have undertaken multi-billion dollar capital raises
totaling an aggregate
AUD17bn this year (see "Higher Mortgage Risk-Weights First Step
to Strengthen
Australian Bank Capital" and "Still Higher Aussie Bank Capital
Expected from New
Rules" on www.fitchratings.com).
The government has also committed to APRA ensuring banks have an
"appropriate"
total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) in place at some point
beyond 2016. A TLAC
framework has been proposed by the Financial Stability Board for
global
systemically important banks, but this does not apply directly
to Australia.
Australia's commitment to implementing a TLAC requirement would
be credit
positive for bank Viability Ratings, and is likely to reinforce
the trends
towards higher capital levels.
Implementation of the FSI recommendations will include reducing
implicit
government guarantees and implementing a bank resolution regime
in line with
evolving international practice. Fitch maintains that developing
a stronger
resolution framework would be likely to result in the removal of
the sovereign
Support Rating Floor for the banking system. Support Ratings for
the largest
Australian banks are at '1', indicating a high level of
government support. But,
as a resolution regime is implemented, Fitch would expect
Support Ratings and
Support Rating Floors to migrate to '5' and 'No Floor',
respectively.
It is important to note that this should not have an effect on
Australian banks'
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), as none of the banks' ratings are
at their
Support Rating Floors.
Contacts:
Andrea Jaehne
Director
Financial Institutions
+61 2 8256 0343
Fitch Australia PTY Limited
Level 15, 77 King Street
Sydney, Australia
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256
0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263
9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Disclosure Statement: The above article originally appeared as a
post on the
Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article
can be accessed
at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of
Fitch Ratings.
