(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed NRAM plc's
(NRAM) and
Bradford & Bingley plc's (B&B) senior unsecured debt at 'AA+'. A
full list of
rated issues is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NRAM's and B&B's senior unsecured debt ratings reflect Fitch's
view that the
default risk on these securities is materially the same as that
of the UK
sovereign (AA+/Stable). This is because NRAM's and B&B's private
sector
unsecured senior and unsubordinated debt as well as any
accumulated interest on
them are guaranteed by the UK government under a public law
guarantee, granted
when the institutions were nationalised.
The guarantee extends until the maturity of the guaranteed debt.
Fitch believes
that even though there is no specific reference to the guarantee
being
unconditional and irrecoverable, it would be extremely unlikely
that the UK
would assume any reputational or economic risk by failing to
provide support if
needed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NRAM's and B&B's senior unsecured debt ratings are sensitive to
a change in the
UK's sovereign rating or to a change in the conditions of the
guarantee granted
by the UK government to NRAM and B&B.
Fitch believes that timely payment under the guarantee is highly
likely as
non-payment of the guarantor would seriously tarnish the UK's
reputation in this
important area of public policy. Even if government policies in
this area were
to change, we believe the government would still honour the
guarantee given the
reputational implications of failing to do so.
The rating actions are as follows:
NRAM
XS0101368818 GBP200m maturing December 2019 affirmed at 'AA+'
B&B
XS0281590488 EUR30m maturing February 2047 affirmed at 'AA+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+ 44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
John Boulton
Director
+44 20 3530 1673
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
