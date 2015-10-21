(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BMCI
Tresorerie's
National Money Market Fund Rating at 'AAAmmf(mar)'. The fund is
domiciled in
Morocco and managed by BMCI Asset Management (BMCI AM).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Portfolio Credit Quality/Diversification
The fund invests in securities issued by the Kingdom of Morocco
or other
Moroccan rated issuers of high credit quality, and in repurchase
agreements
(repos) backed by government bonds. Exposure to a single issuer
or counterparty
is managed in line with Fitch's criteria for 'AAAmmf(mar)'-rated
funds. Issuer
concentration is limited by regulation to 10% (excluding time
deposits), and
repo counterparties exposure is limited to 20%, with adequate
margin procedures
and a sound legal framework. The fund did not have recourse to
inter-fund repos
over the last 12 months.
At end-September 2015, the portfolio was 65%-invested in
government bills and
bonds, 10% in certificates of deposit and 25% via overnight
repos.
Maturity Profile
Interest rate risk is contained with the portfolio's weighted
average maturity
(WAM) being kept below 90 days, in line with Fitch criteria for
'AAAmmf(mar)'
rated funds. At end-September 2015, the fund's WAM was 62 days.
Individual asset
maturity is limited to 397 days.
Liquidity Profile
The funds maintain a high allocation to liquid assets, with
typically more than
one quarter of the portfolio in repos overnight (or callable
overnight).
Fund Objective
The fund's objective is to preserve capital and liquidity. The
fund pursues its
investment objective by investing in high-quality money market
instruments and
short-term debt including time deposits, certificates of
deposit, sovereign
bonds and notes, and repo agreements.
Investment Advisor
BMCI AM is the asset management subsidiary of BMCI Banque
(AAA(mar)/Stable/F1+(mar)), the fifth-largest Moroccan bank in
terms of
deposits, which is majority-owned by BNP Paribas (A+/Stable/F1).
BMCI AM manages
MAD14bn for retail investors, corporates and institutions. At
end
September-2015, the company had 18 staff, including four
portfolio managers.
Controls and procedures at BMCI AM and the custodian bank, BMCI
Banque, are
adequate.
The fund is strategically important to BMCI AM as it represents
a large part of
the fund manager's assets. The fund is distributed through bank
retail networks
and among BMCI Banque's institutional clients. At end
September-2015, the fund
had MAD1.2bn of assets.
RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit
quality or market
risk profile of the fund. A material adverse deviation from
Fitch's guidelines
could cause a downgrade of the ratings.
A downgrade of the sovereign's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
may not
necessarily result in a downgrade of the fund's National Money
Market Fund
Rating as it could continue to represent the lowest credit,
market and liquidity
risk available in Morocco, in line with Fitch's national scale
rating approach.
However, this is based on the assumption that liquidity in
capital markets will
not be structurally impaired to such an extent that it prevents
the fund from
meeting Fitch's national scale rating criteria.
The agency monitors the portfolio composition and its compliance
with rating
criteria on the basis of reports and holdings sent on a weekly
basis by the
custodian, BMCI Banque.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Committee Chairperson
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 13 Jan 2014)
here
National Scale Money Market Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 24 Apr
2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.