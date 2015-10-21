(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Attijari Monetaire
Jour's (ATTIJMJ) and CDM Securite Plus's (CDMSP) National Money
Market Fund
Ratings at 'AAAmmf(mar)'. Both money market funds are domiciled
in Morocco and
managed by Wafa Gestion (Highest Standards(mar)).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Portfolio Credit Quality/Diversification
The funds invest in securities issued by the Kingdom of Morocco
or other
Moroccan rated issuers of high credit quality, and in repurchase
agreements
(repos) backed by government bonds.
The funds have recourse to overnight (or callable overnight)
inter-fund repos
with other funds managed by Wafa Gestion (20% maximum exposure
per fund). Such
inter-fund repos are collateralised by the Moroccan government
or with
government-guaranteed bonds exclusively. Inter-funds repos
represented 42% and
39% of ATTIJMJ's and CDMSP's assets, respectively, as of
end-September 2015.
Exposure to a single issuer is limited by regulation to 10%
(excluding time
deposits) and 20% for repo counterparties, consistent with
Fitch's criteria. At
end-September 2015, ATTIJMJ and CDMSP were 37%- and 19%-invested
in government
assets and 80% and 87% in repos, respectively.
Maturity Profile
Interest rate risk is contained by the portfolio's weighted
average maturity
(WAM) of below three months, as per Fitch 'AAAmmf(mar)'
guidelines. At
end-September 2015, WAMs of ATTIJMJ and CDMSP were 28 and 20
days, respectively.
Individual asset maturity is limited to one year.
Liquidity Profile
The funds maintain a high allocation to liquid assets, with
typically more than
one quarter of the portfolio in repos overnight (or callable
overnight). The
funds' shareholder base exhibits some concentration, with the
largest investor
representing 17% and 20% of ATTIJMJ's and CDMSP's assets,
respectively, as of 9
October 2015. This concentration is, however, mitigated by the
high level of
liquidity maintained by the funds.
Fund Objectives
The funds' objective is to preserve capital and liquidity. The
funds pursue
their investment objective by investing in high-quality money
market instruments
and short-term debt including time deposits, certificates of
deposit, sovereign
bonds and notes, and repos.
Investment Advisor
Incorporated in 1995, Wafa Gestion is the asset management arm
of AttijariWafa
Bank (AA-(mar)/Stable/F1+(mar)), its main shareholder with 66%
of capital, while
the remainder is held by the French asset manager, Amundi
(A+/Stable/F1). Wafa
Gestion employed 39 staff, including 10 portfolio managers at
end-June 2015 and
managed assets totalling MAD94bn (EUR8.6bn). As of 9 October
2015, ATTIJMJ and
CDMSP had MAD453m and MAD292m of assets, respectively.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit
quality or market
risk profiles of the funds. A material adverse deviation from
Fitch's guidelines
may result in a downgrade of the ratings.
A downgrade of the sovereign's international Long-term Issuer
Default Rating may
not necessarily result in a downgrade of the fund's National
Money Market Fund
Rating as it could continue to represent the lowest credit,
market and liquidity
risk available in Morocco, in line with Fitch's national scale
rating approach.
However, this is based on the assumption that liquidity in
capital markets will
not be structurally impaired to the extent that it prevents
funds from meeting
Fitch's national scale rating criteria.
The agency monitors the portfolio composition and its compliance
with rating
criteria on the basis of reports and holdings sent on a weekly
basis by Wafa
Gestion's risk manager.
