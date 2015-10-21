(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/DUBAI, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of National Bank of Egypt SAE (NBE) and
Egypt-based
Commercial International Bank (CIB) at 'B'. The Outlooks on both
Long-Term IDRs
are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Credit Agricole Egypt's
(CAE) Support Rating
at '4' and its National Long- and Short-Term Ratings at
'AA+(egy)' and
'F1+(egy)', respectively.
The Long-Term IDR of National Bank of Egypt (UK) Ltd (NBEUK), a
wholly owned
subsidiary of NBE, has been affirmed at 'B' with Stable Outlook
and its Support
Rating has been affirmed at '4'.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
NBE, CIB and CAE almost exclusively operate in Egypt
('B'/Stable). Their ratings
reflect our view that the correlation between bank risk and
sovereign risk will
remain strong over the outlook horizon given exposure to
domestic assets,
including a sizeable proportion of Egyptian government debt.
NBE's and CIB's
Long-Term IDRs are driven by their respective Viability Ratings
(VRs), whereas
CAE's ratings are support driven from its French parent.
The operating environment for Egyptian banks remains challenging
and was broadly
unchanged in 2015. Strong deposit growth, only moderate credit
demand from
better-quality commercial counterparties and high yields on
government debt,
have resulted in increases in government debt holdings (up 19%
in the year to
end-July 2015) outpacing growth in lending to the private sector
(up 16%).
Despite the challenging lending environment, non-performing
loans ratios for the
sector (as reported by the central bank) continued to moderately
improve (8.3%
at end-March compared to 9.3% at end-2013) and loan loss reserve
coverage
remains acceptable. However, in our view, asset quality is
still vulnerable to
the banks' significant lending concentration and economic
volatility, and has a
high influence on the banks' VRs.
Banking sector capitalisation remains weak (13.5% total capital
and 11.0% common
equity Tier 1 ratio respectively at end-March 2015) particularly
in light of the
zero percent risk-weighting of Egyptian government exposure.
Profitability,
while adequate for the sector, depends to a large degree on
government debt
yields.
NBE's credit profile and profitability are highly correlated
with the Egyptian
sovereign: at end-2014, around a third of its loan book and the
bulk of its bond
portfolio (53% of assets) related to sovereign risk. Interest
earned on
government bonds accounted for almost three-quarters of net
interest income in
the year to end-2014. NBE's profitability has held up well,
supported by a
stable net interest margin and contained loan impairment
charges, but remains
slightly weaker than peers.
NBE's lending concentration remained high at end-2014, with the
largest and the
20 largest loans accounting for 0.9x and 3.2x equity,
respectively. NBE's
impaired loans ratio remains slightly weaker than that of its
peers but loan
loss coverage (121% at end-2014) has improved substantially (eg
79% at end-June
2012). NBE's capitalisation remains a rating weakness, despite
improving in
recent years, and we view its Fitch core capital ratio as thin
(10.6% at
end-2014).
NBE's funding profile and structural liquidity are adequate,
reflected in
sizeable liquid asset buffers and a low loans/deposits ratio
(around 33% at
end-2014). Foreign currency liquidity is weaker but still
adequate with foreign
currency loans entirely funded by foreign currency deposits.
We view many of CIB's financial metrics stronger and less
volatile than those of
its domestic peers. However, its unchanged high exposure to
sovereign debt
(around 47% of total assets at end-June 2015) remains of high
influence for its
VR. Credit concentration risk is lower than at peers but remains
high (the 20
largest exposures accounted for 1.4x equity at end-1H15). CIB's
impaired loans
ratio is at the lower end of its peer group and loan loss
reserve coverage
(around 142% at end-1H15) is sound.
CIB's funding profile benefits from its strong retail deposit
franchise which
limits depositor concentration to some extent. Liquidity is
adequate and
liquidity gaps in foreign currencies are moderate and well
monitored.
CIB's capitalisation (Fitch core capital ratio of 16.8% at
end-1H15) is stronger
than peers' and the sector average but should be viewed in light
of the bank's
large exposure to zero percent weighted government debt.
CIB's profitability is stronger than domestic peers and benefits
from its
relatively diversified business model and a superior net
interest margin.
Operating expenses are well controlled considering Egypt's
inflation (of just
below 10%).
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
While we believe the Egyptian state has a strong propensity to
support NBE and
CIB if required, its ability to do so is constrained by the
state's still weak
credit profile as reflected in its sovereign rating. Both NBE's
and CIB's
Support Rating Floors are equalised with the Egyptian sovereign
rating.
NBE is Egypt's largest bank by assets and has a dominant
domestic franchise with
market shares of 21.3% for lending and 27.5% for deposits at
end-2014. It is
also Egypt's biggest primary dealer in government debt. NBE is
wholly owned by
the Egyptian government.
CIB is a listed bank with a diversified shareholder base. It is
the leading
domestic private sector bank with lending and deposit market
shares of 8.3% each
at end-March 2015.
CAE's Support Rating reflects Fitch's opinion that its ultimate
shareholder,
Credit Agricole (A/Positive), has a moderate propensity to
support its Egyptian
subsidiary. However, the likelihood of support is constrained by
Egypt's country
ceiling and Credit Agricole's support propensity could change in
the event of a
severe deterioration in the Egyptian operating environment,
which Fitch does not
expect. CAE is about 60%-owned by Credit Agricole and is part of
Credit
Agricole's presence and strategy in the Middle East and North
Africa. However,
we do not view these regions as core markets for Credit
Agricole.
The Stable Outlook on NBE's and CIB's IDRs reflects that on
Egypt's sovereign
rating.
NATIONAL RATINGS
NBE's, CIB's and CAE's National Ratings reflect their relative
ranking in the
market for local currency risk.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
NBEUK's IDRs are equalised with its parent's IDRs. They reflect
Fitch's view
that there is a limited probability of support from the Egyptian
state via NBE.
Given that the vast majority of NBE UK's funding and its main
business are
dependent on its connection to Egypt and Egyptian institutions
(specifically
government institutions), through NBE, and that NBEUK's strategy
capitalises on
NBE's franchise, we have not assigned a VR to NBEUK.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Given the high correlation between bank and sovereign risk, an
upgrade of NBE's
and CIB's VRs and IDRs is unlikely without a corresponding
upgrade of Egypt's
sovereign rating. However, in the case of CIB, its VR could be
upgraded - and
consequently be rated above the sovereign - as a result of lower
direct
sovereign debt exposure. As a private sector bank, we consider
CIB has greater
flexibility to adjust its risk profile to changes in the
operating environment,
for instance by prioritising loan book growth at the expense of
sovereign debt
investments should the operating environment, including loan
yields, further
improve.
For both banks reduced lending concentration risks and better
revenue
diversification would be credit-positive but on their own would
unlikely lead to
a VR or IDR upgrade.
A negative sovereign rating action would likely be mirrored in
the ratings of
the banks, in particular if the rationale for a negative
sovereign rating action
relates to a deteriorating operating environment. Worsening
asset quality, for
instance from a large corporate default, ultimately affecting
capitalisation or
a sovereign downgrade could lead to a downgrade of the banks'
VRs.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
NBE's and CIB's Support Ratings are primarily sensitive to a
change in Egypt's
ability to provide support as reflected in the sovereign rating,
as we consider
the sovereign's willingness to support domestic banks is, and
will remain,
strong. In addition, regulatory constraints to support, i.e.
bail-in
requirements, are in our view unlikely to be introduced in the
medium-term.
CAE's Support Rating is primarily sensitive to any change in
Credit Agricole's
propensity to provide support as well as a change in Egypt's
country ceiling.
Given CAE's small size compared with Credit Agricole (accounting
for less than
1% of group assets) as well as Credit Agricole's solid
investment grade rating,
the parent's ability to support is unquestionable and therefore
not a primary
rating sensitivity. Credit Agricole's willingness to provide
support could be
sensitive to a severe deterioration in Egypt's operating
environment, although
we do not consider this to be likely.
NATIONAL RATINGS
The ratings are sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of the
relative ranking
of the banks. The Outlooks on the National Ratings are Stable,
reflecting
Fitch's expectation that the relative ranking of the three banks
will remain
stable.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
NBEUK's ratings are broadly sensitive to the same factors as
NBE's ratings or to
a change in propensity to support the subsidiary.
The rating actions are as follows:
National Bank of Egypt
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(egy)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(egy)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Nile Finance Ltd
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B(EXP)'/'RR4'
National Bank of Egypt (UK) Limited
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Commercial International Bank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(egy)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(egy)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Credit Agricole Egypt
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA+(egy)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(egy)'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Zeinab Abdalla
Analyst
+971 4 424 1210
Committee Chairperson
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992642
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.