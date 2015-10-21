(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
HSH Nordbank's
(HSH) Outlook to Negative from Stable and the Rating Watch on
the Viability
Rating 'b' to Positive from Evolving. Its ratings have been
affirmed at
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-', Short-term IDR
'F3', and Support
'2'. Its guaranteed debt has also been affirmed at Long-term
'AAA'. A full list
of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The rating action follows the announcement that the European
Commission (EC) has
reached an agreement in principle with the German authorities to
conclude state
aid proceedings on HSH that commenced in 2009. The agreement is
subject to
parliamentary approval by the bank's owners, the federal states
of Schleswig
Holstein (AAA/Stable) and the City of Hamburg (AAA/Stable).
The Outlook revision to Negative reflects Fitch's expectation
that institutional
support from HSH's current owners would no longer be forthcoming
if HSH is
privatised in accordance with the EC agreement. However, if
privatisation is not
possible, the agreement envisages the bank will be wound down.
The Rating Watch Positive (RWP) on HSH's VR reflects Fitch's
expectation that
the bank's asset quality and earnings will improve. Under the
agreement, HSH
will be able to transfer a material part of its non-performing
assets to its
owners and sell further assets in the market, and fees paid on
the state
guarantee provided by the owners, which have weighed heavily on
the bank's
earnings, will be reduced substantially. Fitch expects the
bank's company
profile to improve as a result of this restructuring, which
should help to
restore its long-term sustainability.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING
The IDRs, senior debt and Support Ratings are driven by support
from the bank's
owners, the federal states of Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg,
the regional
savings banks and ultimately the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (SFG,
A+/Stable). HSH's
Long-term IDR is five notches below the SFG's Long-term IDR
because the bank's
intrinsic weaknesses make support less likely given the private
investor test
under EU legislation.
If HSH's owners are unable to privatise the bank through a sale
or an initial
public offering, the bank will have to cease new business
activities and manage
the assets with a view of winding them down. We expect that in
such a scenario
there are financial and reputational incentives for HSH's
current owners to
ensure that a wind-down is managed in a way that avoids imposing
losses on
senior unsecured creditors, which supports the bank's 'BBB-'
IDR.
The Negative Outlook reflects the EC agreement that
privatisation of HSH should
be targeted within 24 months after the formal EC decision, which
we expect in
1H16. Our base case is that any new owners of HSH are unlikely
to have the
ability and propensity to provide any necessary support at a
'BBB-' level.
VR
The VR primarily reflects the bank's weak company profile and
legacy asset
quality, as well as its weak earnings and profitability that
have been weighed
down by fees paid to the state for the asset guarantee. The RWP
reflects Fitch's
expectation that asset quality and earnings will improve, albeit
from weak
levels, as a result of the agreement with the EC.
Fitch expects HSH's asset quality to improve substantially as
non-performing
loans with a book value of EUR15.4bn at end-1H15 are expected to
decline by
EUR8.2bn. The bank plans to transfer EUR6.2bn non-performing
loans to its state
owners and to sell a further EUR2bn of non-performing assets.
Both transactions
will be at market prices. We expect the transfer to the state
owners to result
in material losses to the bank, which will be covered by the
guarantee.
We expect HSH's asset quality to remain weak even after the
transaction as it
impaired loan/gross loan ratio is likely to remain above 10%.
However, as we
estimate that these impaired assets will continue to benefit
from the guarantee
but at declining levels, their potential impact on capital is
limited.
Fitch expects HSH's earnings to benefit materially from the
agreement, as it
envisages a substantial decrease in the fees paid for the
guarantee. Once the
agreement has been implemented, HSH will only be required to pay
a base fee of
220 basis points of the unutilised portion of the guarantee,
whereas to date
fees amount to 400 basis points of EUR10bn. HSH will also no
longer have to pay
any additional fees that are part of the guarantee scheme.
However, HSH's funding costs could start to increase in the
run-up to planned
privatisation, as financing currently benefits from its
ownership structure and
access to the savings banks' funding.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
HSH's subordinated debt is rated one notch below the VR to
reflect the higher
loss severity of the notes versus senior unsecured obligations.
The rating was
placed on RWP to reflect the RWP on the bank's VR.
STATE-GUARANTEED/GRANDFATHERED SECURITIES
The 'AAA' rating of HSH's state-guaranteed/grandfathered senior
debt,
subordinated debt and market linked securities reflect the
credit strength of
the guarantor, the federal state of Schleswig Holstein and the
City of Hamburg
and our view that they will honour their guarantees.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING
HSH's IDRs, senior debt rating and SR are primarily sensitive to
the likelihood
of a successful privatisation. A sale of HSH or a successful
public offering
would result in the bank's IDRs being driven either by HSH's VR,
in the absence
of a sufficiently strong new institutional owner, or by
institutional support
from new owner, if the owner is rated higher than HSH's VR at
the time and shows
a sufficient propensity to provide support.
HSH's IDRs and Support Rating would be downgraded if Fitch
concludes that the
probability of a privatisation becomes more likely and that
institutional
support from a new owner would not be sufficiently strong to
warrant an IDR of
at least 'BBB-'.
If HSH is acquired by a strategic investor with a strong ability
and propensity
to provide support, the bank's IDRs and Support Rating could be
affirmed or even
upgraded, but this is currently not our base case. Strategic
buyers for HSH
could include other Landesbanken, which could result in an
upgrade of HSH's IDR.
However, this is not our base case given HSH's company profile,
with its focus
on asset-based lending which other Landesbanken could grow
organically on their
own balance sheets, and given the need for the other
Landesbanken to focus on
restructuring their own legacy assets and strengthen their
earnings.
If HSH's privatisation is not successful, HSH will be wound down
under its
current ownership structure. We believe that in this case HSH
will likely remain
a member of the protection scheme of the Landesbanken
(Sicherungseinrichtung),
and that it could continue to receive support from its owners in
combination
with the SFG to protect senior unsecured bondholders. This would
likely result
in us affirming its IDR if we conclude that the likelihood of
imposing losses on
senior creditors during the run down of assets will remain low.
VR
Fitch expects to resolve the RWP on HSH's VR when the measures
under the EC
agreement, including the transfer and sale of non-performing
assets, have been
implemented. The resolution of the RWP may take longer than six
months as we
expect the final EC agreement no earlier than in 1H16.
Improvement in asset quality and stronger earnings capacity
after the reduction
of the fee payments for the guarantee will likely be the main
drivers for an
upgrade. If improvements in asset quality and profitability are
sufficiently
material, we could upgrade the VR by more than one notch.
However, we believe
that although the company profile is likely to improve, HSH's
limited franchise
and large remaining legacy portfolio make it unlikely that the
VR could reach
investment-grade in the next two years.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
As the ratings are notched off HSH's VR, the subordinated debt
ratings are
broadly sensitive to the same factors that might affect HSH's
VR.
STATE-GUARANTEED/ GRANDFATHERED SECURITIES
The ratings of HSH's state-guaranteed/grandfathered senior debt,
subordinated
debt and market linked securities are primarily sensitive to
changes in Fitch's
view of the creditworthiness of the guarantors.
The rating actions are as follows:
HSH Nordbank AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-', Outlook Revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: 'b' Rating Watch revised to Positive from
Evolving
Long-term senior debt, including programme ratings: affirmed at
'BBB-'
Short-term senior debt: affirmed at 'F3'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered senior and subordinated debt:
affirmed at 'AAA'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered market-linked securities:
affirmed at 'AAAemr'
Senior market-linked securities: affirmed at 'BBB-emr'
Subordinated debt: 'B-'; Rating Watch revised to Positive from
Evolving
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Schneider
Director
+49 69 768 076 242
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Michael Dawson Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 24 131
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1012
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992628
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.