(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Spain's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+'. The
Outlooks are
Stable. The issue ratings on Spain's senior unsecured foreign
and local currency
bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB+'. The Country Ceiling has
been affirmed
at 'AA+' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Spain's IDRs balance a strong recovery from its deep recession,
current account
surplus and robust institutional strength with high government,
private sector
and external debt ratios, and high unemployment.
The affirmation reflects the following key rating drivers:
Spain is benefitting from a strong recovery with economic growth
that is the
fastest among larger eurozone members and in line with the 'BBB'
median of 3% in
2015. In light of the stronger-than-expected growth since the
last rating review
in April 2015 Fitch has revised up its GDP forecast to 3.1% in
2015, 2.5% in
2016 and 2.2% in 2017. The recovery is broad-based and is mainly
driven by
domestic demand. Employment grew 480,000 in January-September
2015 and the
unemployment rate declined to 21.2% in 3Q15 from 23.7% in 4Q14.
Fitch views the strong recent growth performance as
predominantly a cyclical
recovery, while the level of GDP is still 4pp below the
pre-crisis peak due to
the deep and prolonged recession during 2009-2013. Fitch
maintains its estimate
of potential growth at around 1.5% over the medium term, though
upside risks
have increased in light of the current robust growth performance
and progress
with balance sheet adjustments underpinned by previous
structural reform
measures.
The stronger-than-expected growth and the very low interest rate
environment are
having a favourable impact on the budget balance. Fitch
forecasts an improvement
in the headline budget deficit to 4.3% of GDP in 2015, down from
5.8% in 2014,
although this would still be the largest in the eurozone, before
declining
further to 3.1% in 2016.
However, the improvement is solely cyclical and Fitch does not
expect any
improvement in the underlying, structural fiscal position
between 2014 and 2016.
Nevertheless, real-time measures of the output gap and the
structural position
are inherently uncertain. A larger negative output gap and
firmer short-term
growth prospects would imply a larger cyclical improvement in
the fiscal
position in the coming years and less need for further
structural adjustment to
meet medium-term EU fiscal targets. The outcome of the general
elections in
December also creates uncertainty over fiscal policy.
Public debt is about to stabilise, albeit at a high level. Fitch
forecasts the
gross general government debt (GGGD)-to-GDP ratio to peak at 99%
in 2015,
compared with 36% in 2007 and the 'BBB' median of 40%. The
GGGD-to-GDP ratio
will decline close to 90% by 2024 according to our baseline
scenario.
Favourable financing conditions have prevailed since the
previous rating review.
The yield on 10-year sovereign bonds was around 2% in 3Q15 and
the short-term
yield has been close to 0% since February 2015. The average
issuing yield during
the January-September 2015 period was just 0.9%. The prolonged
low yield
environment, combined with a 6.5 year average life of GGGD,
should lead to a
steady declining trend in interest expenditure over the coming
years.
Spain has achieved a more than 10pp of GDP adjustment in its
current account
(CA) position between 2009 and 2013, reflecting not just a
compression of
imports in the recession but also gains in competitiveness and
an increase in
exports/GDP. Fitch forecasts the CA surplus to remain at 1%-2%
of GDP until
2017, as exports continue to grow strongly while the recovery of
domestic
demand, and investment in particular, boosts imports.
High external indebtedness - reflecting high public and private
debt burdens -
and reliance on intra-eurozone capital flows will remain a key
vulnerability of
the Spanish economy for a prolonged period, despite the return
to CA surplus and
a low interest rate environment. Net external debt is estimated
by Fitch at 89%
of GDP in 2015, more than 10x the 'BBB' median of 7%.
The combination of strong recovery, declining unemployment and
stabilising house
prices has had a positive impact on the banking sector's asset
quality, reducing
systemic financial stability risks. Spanish banks' asset quality
continues to
improve, albeit from weak levels. Fitch expects loan growth to
resume in 2016,
probably in low single digits, as deleveraging pressures ease
and a better
economic outlook and stronger confidence support credit demand.
Demand for greater autonomy for Catalonia by a significant
proportion of the
population has increased tensions between the regional and
central governments.
Although the outcome of the Catalan regional elections in
September appears to
have reduced the risk of a near-term constitutional crisis,
tensions are likely
to persist, in Fitch's view. It will be challenging to reach an
agreement on
regional autonomy that is mutually acceptable to the central
government,
Catalonia and other Spanish regions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may, individually or collectively, result
in positive
rating action:
- Further progress in shrinking the budget deficit at the
general government
level, particularly if based on structural measures, leading to
a downward trend
in public debt/GDP ratio.
- Increased confidence of stronger growth potential, leading to
further
improvement of the labour market while maintaining a CA surplus.
- Improvement in Spain's external balance sheet.
The following risk factors may, individually or collectively,
result in negative
rating action:
- Loosening of Spain's fiscal policy stance or a reversal of
structural reform
measures.
- Lower nominal GDP growth and/or crystallisation of contingent
liabilities,
leading to public debt/GDP ratio to peak at higher levels and
later than
forecast.
- Emergence of a large CA deficit.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The fiscal projections used in the ratings review are based on
the assumption
that the current fiscal policy stance will be broadly maintained
by the new
government to be formed after the December 2015 general
election, in line with
the draft 2016 budget. We also assume that future governments
will keep public
debt/GDP on a declining path in the latter half of the decade,
consistent with
eurozone and Spanish fiscal rules.
The debt dynamics calculation is based on the assumption of real
GDP growth
converging to its 1.5% medium term growth potential as the
economic slack is
gradually absorbed, GDP deflator stabilising at 1.5% by 2019
from its trough of
-0.5% in 2014 and a permanent primary surplus of 0.7% of GDP
from 2019 onwards.
The European Central Bank's asset purchase programme should help
underpin
inflation expectations, and supports our base case that in the
context of an
economic recovery, Spain and the eurozone will avoid prolonged
deflation.
Nevertheless deflation risks could re-intensify in case of
adverse shocks and
Spain's competitiveness adjustment within the currency union
will continue to
exert downward pressure on prices over the medium term. This
will make the
balance-sheet adjustment of the public and private sectors more
challenging.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gergely Kiss
Director
+44 20 3530 1425
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
