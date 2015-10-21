(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAN SALVADOR, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a
new Nicaraguan
Insurance Dashboard. The report highlights the key events
affecting the industry
as of the first half of 2015.
The Nicaraguan Insurance Dashboard discusses the industry's
expected growth
rate, which is likely to gain momentum from multiple large-scale
projects the
government is supporting. The report examines the industry's
performance, which
saw adequate and profitable levels, despite Nicaragua's high
exposure to
catastrophic risks. Fitch also reviewed leverage ratio trends,
which are
expected to remain stable, according to capital level growth
rates. Fitch
intends to follow up on the evolution of performance ratios.
Finally, a review
of the sector's outlook is discussed along with expectations for
the industry's
ratings.
Contact:
Miguel Martinez
Associate Director
+503 2516-6628
miguel.martinez@fitchratings.com
Fitch Centroamerica
79 Av. Sur, Col. Escalon
San Salvador, El Salvador
Eduardo Recinos
Senior Director
+503 2516-6606
eduardo.recinos@fitchratings.com
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
