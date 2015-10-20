(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the ratings
of StanCorp
Financial Group, Inc. (SFG; Issuer Default Rating 'BBB+')
on Rating Watch
Positive. At the same time, the agency has affirmed the Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of SFG's life insurance subsidiaries at
'A'. A full list
of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
Fitch affirmed the ratings of SFG in a press release dated July,
27, 2015
following the announcement that SFG had agreed to be acquired by
Japan-based
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company (MYL).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Positive Watch is based on Fitch's expectation that SFG's
holding company
ratings will likely be notched from the ratings of MYL (IDR 'A')
at the close of
the transaction. The acquisition is expected to close in the
first quarter of
2016 (1Q16) subject to customary shareholder and regulatory
approvals.
Fitch views the proposed transaction as a credit positive for
SFG based on the
financial strength of MYL (IFS 'A') and related improved
financial flexibility.
MYL is the third-largest life insurance company in Japan and the
market leader
of group insurance in the Japanese market.
The transaction reflects a broader strategic initiative by MYL
to expand its
life insurance business outside of Japan, with the proposed
acquisition
representing its first major overseas acquisition. Fitch expects
that SFG's
existing management team and operating strategies will largely
remain in place
following the close of the transaction.
Today's affirmation of SFG's IFS rating reflects its strong
competitive position
in the U.S. group life and disability markets, improved
operating performance,
strong capitalization and moderate financial leverage. The
ratings also consider
that the company continues to face headwinds from intense
competition and
challenging macroeconomic conditions, including persistent low
interest rates
and soft wage growth.
SFG reported pretax operating income of $176 million during
first-half 2015
compared with $118 million in the prior year period. The
increase was primarily
due to premium growth and more favorable claims experience,
partially offset by
higher operating expenses and greater commissions and bonuses
related to
increased sales activity.
After several years of soft premium growth due to competitive
market conditions
and ongoing macro-economic factors, SFG reported 4% growth in
premiums during
1H15. This growth was driven by favorable persistency in
employee benefits and
sales growth. However, SFG continues to face headwinds from a
very competitive
market, a persistent low interest rate environment and soft wage
growth.
SFG's group insurance benefit ratio improved to 77.5% in 2Q15
compared with 82%
in 2Q14. Fitch believes life insurers will be under increased
pressure to
rationalize long-term rate assumptions used to establish
reserves, given the
market's revised expectations for low rates. Fitch anticipates a
heightening
risk that life insurers could take charges in 3Q15 due to
revised rate
expectations.
Fitch views SFG's capitalization as strong, demonstrated by an
estimated
risk-based capital (RBC) ratio of 435% at June 30, 2015.
However, the company's
RBC benefits from a reinsurance arrangement with a captive
insurer. Financial
leverage remained moderate at 19.5% at June 30, 2015.
SFG maintains significant exposure to commercial mortgage loans
at 41% of
statutory invested assets as of June 30, 2015, which is
approximately 4x the
industry average. While this concentration constrains the
company's liquidity
somewhat, Fitch views it as complementary to the stable and
long-duration nature
of its liability structure. Additionally, loan loss experience
remains in line
with Fitch's overall loss expectations.
SFG's commercial mortgage loan originations totaled $545 million
for 2Q15, a
record level and 47% greater than the prior year period. Given
increased
competition in the commercial real estate market, Fitch views
this level of
origination growth with caution.
Fitch believes that SFG maintains a relatively high-quality bond
portfolio with
approximately 33% surplus exposure to below investment-grade
bonds compared with
40% for the industry as of June 30, 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch will evaluate the transaction upon its ultimate
consummation and SFG's
ratings could change based on the application of Fitch's group
rating
methodology, including the agency's view of SFG's strategic
importance to MYL,
and if SFG's ratings should be aligned with those of MYL upon
the close of the
acquisition. The impact of the relationship between SFG and MYL
on rating
triggers will also be determined following the close of the
transaction.
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--Run-rate risk-adjusted capital maintained above 350%, with no
significant
deterioration in capital quality;
--A long-term improving trend in the group benefit ratio
substantially below its
historical baseline of about 76%.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include:
--A prolonged deterioration in the company's group benefit ratio
above the 2011
level of 83%;
--An increase in financial leverage above 30%;
--GAAP-based interest coverage below 6x for an extended period
of time;
--A decrease in RBC below 300%, or a significant decrease in the
quality of
capital supporting the company's RBC;
--A significant deterioration in the performance of the
company's commercial
mortgage loan portfolio.
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Positive:
StanCorp Financial Group
--IDR 'BBB+';
--$250 million 5.000% senior notes due Aug. 15, 2022 'BBB';
--60-year $253 million junior subordinated debt due June 1, 2067
'BB+'.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Standard Insurance Company
--IFS rating at 'A'.
Standard Life Insurance Co. of New York
--IFS rating at 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3136
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Committee Chairperson
Keith M. Buckley, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3211
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 212 908 0500,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992603
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
