(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Health
Care Service
Corporation's (HCSC) ratings, including its 'A+' Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) rating and 'A-' senior unsecured debt rating. Fitch has
revised HCSC's
Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable. A complete list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Negative Outlook follows HCSC's growing operating losses and
corresponding
reductions in the company's risk-based capitalization. The
rating affirmation is
supported by HCSC's large market position and size/scale as well
as its Blue
Cross Blue Shield branding. Further, HCSC's balance sheet
remains conservatively
structured with modest financial leverage and a high-quality,
liquid investment
portfolio. The company's concentration in the two key markets of
Illinois and
Texas continue to be a limiting factor on the ratings.
HCSC's reported net losses of ($282) million for the full year
2014 and ($434)
million for the first half of 2015. Medical benefits and
expenses associated
with the company's material addition of members sourced from ACA
exchanges as
well as growing premium deficiency reserves are responsible for
the losses.
Failure to report improving results will put downward pressure
on ratings.
Further, Fitch believes it will be difficult for HCSC to restore
profitability
to historic levels in the near future given the large volume of
lower margin
business sourced from ACA exchanges.
The deterioration in HCSC's risk-based capitalization is
material and places
downward pressure on ratings. Surplus has fallen to $9.4 billion
as of June 30,
2015 from $9.9 billion at year-end 2014. HCSC's NAIC RBC ratio
was 478% of the
company action level (CAL) at year-end 2014 and is consistent
with current
rating category guidelines. RBC has declined significantly from
614% of the CAL
at year-end 2013, and Fitch estimates could fall to
approximately 400% of the
CAL by year-end 2015 if losses continue at the same rate as the
first half of
2015.
Debt-to-total capital remained modest at 6% as of June 30, 2015,
which Fitch
views favorably relative to both the current rating category and
the entire
market sector. HCSC has $500 million in senior unsecured debt
with 4.7% coupon
maturing in January 2021 and $127 million of borrowings from the
Federal Home
Loan Bank of Chicago.
Lack of geographic diversification has historically prevented
HCSC's IFS rating
from reaching the 'AA' rating category. HCSC's revenue continues
to be
concentrated in Illinois and Texas, accounting for 84% of
premium through the
first half of 2015. The company's next largest state in terms of
premiums is
Oklahoma, accounting for approximately 8% of premium.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include:
--Further deterioration in the pre-tax (loss) to-revenue margin
in the
second-half 2015;
--An inability to return to net profitability over the next 12
months;
--An RBC ratio decline below 350% or a significant increase in
financial
leverage above 15%.
The key rating triggers that could result in a return to a
Stable Rating Outlook
include:
--Expectation of a return to sustained profitability;
--Maintain an RBC ratio above 400% of the company action level.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and revised the Outlook
to Negative
from Stable:
Health Care Service Corporation
--IFS at 'A+'; Outlook to Negative from Stable;
--IDR at'A'; Outlook to Negative from Stable;
--$500 million 4.7% senior notes due January 2021 at 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Mark E. Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Committee Chairperson
Brian Schneider, CPA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 212 908 0500,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
