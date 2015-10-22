(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 22 (Fitch) The South African Medium-Term Budget
Policy Statement
(MTBPS) highlights how challenging it will be to stabilise
public finances in
the face of weak growth, says Fitch Ratings.
Wednesday's MTBPS included a marked downward revision in
economic growth
prospects with a knock-on adverse impact on projections for the
budget deficit
and government debt/GDP in the medium term, which the government
did not seek to
offset with fiscal policy tightening.
The National Treasury cut its GDP growth forecast to 1.5% for
2015 (2.0% in
February's budget), and to 1.7% in 2016 (2.4%) and 2.6% in 2017
(3.0%). The
revisions reflect electricity supply constraints, falling
commodity prices and
weak confidence.
Falling growth forecasts have recurred in recent years.
Government growth
projections for 2015 have dropped by 1.7pp and for 2016 by 1.8pp
of GDP since
February 2014; while the National Development Plan's target of
5% GDP growth by
2019 looks a long way out of reach.
The suspension of relief on Unemployment Insurance Fund
contributions (soon
after February's budget) worth 0.4% of GDP means the National
Treasury
marginally lowered its forecast for the consolidated budget
deficit for
FY2015/2016 to 3.8% from 3.9%. It has also counted ZAR25.2bn
(0.6% of GDP) of
receipts from asset sales to fund the recapitalisation of Eskom
and its
contribution to the New Development Bank as above-the-line
revenue rather than a
financing item.
The weaker growth outlook will reduce gross tax revenues by
ZAR7.6bn in
FY2015/2016 and a cumulative ZAR35bn over three years. The
Treasury has
therefore revised up its forecasts for the consolidated budget
deficit to 3.3%
of GDP in FY2016/2017 (from 2.6% in February's budget) and 3.2%
in FY2017/2018
(from 2.5%). It announced a new forecast of 3% for FY2018/2019.
These are more realistic (they are closer to our deficit
forecasts), but the
combination of larger budget deficits and lower nominal GDP will
keep public
debt rising. The Treasury has increased its projections for
gross national
(central) government debt, predicting a rise from 46.8% of GDP
in FY2014/2015 to
49.0% of GDP in FY2015/2016, reaching 49.4% by FY2018/2019.
Minister of Finance Nhlanhla Musa Nene reaffirmed the objective
of stabilising
government debt/GDP and the government's commitment to the
nominal expenditure
ceiling for primary central government spending, which it has
met since 2012. He
also proposed a new fiscal guideline to link the expenditure
ceiling to
long-term economic growth.
But government spending is forecast to grow by 7.2% a year over
the medium term,
above inflation. Debt interest costs are the fastest-rising
component. This
year's wage settlement will lead to spending on salaries above
February's budget
projections by a cumulative ZAR63.9bn for the next three years.
Nearly
two-thirds will be covered from the contingency reserve, meaning
the government
has very little margin to cope with unexpected spending
pressures and events.
Nevertheless, Minister Nene did not announce any new tax
measures. The MTBPS
says "opportunities to mobilise additional revenue remain
limited and will be
explored cautiously", although over the medium-term the
government will explore
reforms that "promote an efficient progressive tax system".
Growth and the outlook for the public finances will form an
important part of
Fitch's next review of South Africa's sovereign ratings,
scheduled for 4
December. We affirmed South Africa's rating at 'BBB'/Negative on
5 June.
