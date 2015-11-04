(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a
new report that
large Austrian banks' flexibility to deal with evolving
challenges in Central
and Eastern Europe (CEE) remains adequate but not strong.
Developments in CEE
are the dominant rating sensitivity affecting the banks'
standalone financial
strength, as expressed by their Viability Ratings (VRs). The
banks' VRs have
driven their Issuer Default Ratings since Fitch's sovereign
support review in
2Q15, which resulted in a revision of the Austrian banks'
Support Rating Floors
to 'No Floor'.
Russia is the main immediate risk for Raiffeisen Bank
International AG (RBI,
BBB/Negative/ bbb) and, to a lesser extent, UniCredit Bank
Austria AG
(BBB+/Stable/bbb+). Their VRs are constrained by rising asset
quality and
earning pressure in Russia, driven by the deteriorating economy,
which is only
partly mitigated by the progressive recovery of smaller CEE
markets. RBI
benefits less than its peers from Austria's stable and low-risk
environment and
relies most on profits from its weakening but still robust
Russian operations.
It also faces execution risk from its ongoing deleveraging plan.
Bank Austria's regionally more diversified profits reduce its
vulnerability to
Russia's problems. Its large Turkish operations are a major
mitigating factor,
although their strong organic growth could eventually weaken
their solid risk
profile. If successful, Bank Austria's pending exit from Ukraine
would end the
significant capital drain triggered by the country's deepening
recession. Erste
Group Bank AG (BBB+/Stable/bbb+), which has no significant
Russian or Ukrainian
exposures, should further benefit from its recovering Hungarian
and Romanian
units after years of losses and balance sheet clean-up. We
expect Erste's strong
Czech and Slovakian units to remain key sources of capital
generation.
Unlike its peers, the smaller cooperative Volksbanken-Verbund
(VB-Verbund,
BB+/Positive/bb+) is no longer materially exposed to CEE since
the spin-off of
its riskiest legacy assets earlier this year. The Positive
Outlook reflects our
expectation of further restructuring progress and materially
improving earnings
while the group's now dominant domestic retail focus should
contain credit
risks.
Low margins, overcapacity and high fixed costs in their home
market constrain
the banks' flexibility to deal with depressed earnings and low
growth in CEE.
The banks' necessary capital build-up is also constrained by
high regulatory
costs, in particular bank levies and repeated legislation aimed
at shifting
wealth to households from the banking sector in CEE. The banks'
presence in a
number of jurisdictions with different regulatory requirements
complicates
capital management as regulatory convergence is a distant
prospect.
