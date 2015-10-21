(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, October 21 (Fitch) This announcement corrects the
version that was
published on 19 October 2015. The previous version incorrectly
stated that the
bank would likely be required to reclassify its perpetual debt
to Tier 2 capital
from Tier 1 in January 2016. Management informed Fitch that the
bank recently
made an amendment to respective loan agreement allowing this to
remain included
in Tier 1 capital. As a result, core Tier I and Tier I ratios
are estimated to
decrease by around 1pp instead of 2pp in January 2016. However,
this does not
change our conclusion that the bank faces the risk of breaching
the minimum
ratios, in particular the 6% Tier I capital ratio, absent of new
capital
contributions.
Fitch Ratings has downgraded Uralsib Bank's (UB) Long-term
foreign currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B-' from 'B' and Viability
Rating (VR) to 'b-'
from 'b', and placed the ratings on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
Fitch has also
downgraded UB's wholly-owned subsidiary Uralsib Leasing Group's
(ULG) Long-term
IDR to 'RD' (Restricted Default) from 'B'. A full list of rating
actions is
available at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - UB'S IDRS, VR
The downgrade of UB's Long-term IDRs reflects both the downgrade
of its VR to
'b-' from 'b' and the downward revision of its Support Rating
Floor (SRF) to 'No
Floor' from 'B'. The downgrade of the VR is driven by a further
weakening of the
bank's capital position, asset quality and profitability
metrics. In Fitch's
view, it has become much more difficult for UB to achieve an
improvement in
performance and capitalisation and a meaningful clean-up of its
balance sheet
from significant non-core/related-party exposures due to a
weaker operating
environment.
The RWN on the ratings reflects Fitch's view of a significant
near-term risk of
some form of resolution being imposed on the bank, with the
possibility that
this could involve losses for some senior creditors. This in
turn reflects
uncertainty concerning the ongoing review of the bank by the
regulatory
authorities.
UB's financial position and performance continued to weaken in
1H15 due to the
more difficult operating environment. The bank's net interest
margin contracted
to 2% of average earning assets in 1H15 from 6% in 2014, as
funding costs rose
to 8% from 5%. This resulted in the pre-impairment loss widening
to an
annualised 4% of average gross loans in 1H15 from 1% in 2014.
Loan impairment
charges increased to an annualised 6% of gross loans in 1H15
from 2% in 2014 as
non-performing loans (overdue by more than 90 days) rose to 15%
of total loans
from 11% during the same period partly due to portfolio
contraction.
The resultant net loss consumed around a third of the bank's
Fitch Core Capital
(FCC), which fell to 5% of risk-weighted assets at end-1H15 from
8% at end-2014.
UB's capital is further undermined by its large non-core
exposures, which are
significantly overvalued, in Fitch's view. These include: (i) an
indirectly-owned equity interest in an insurance company SG
Uralsib (SGU, 1.1x
FCC at end-1H15); (ii) an indirectly owned real-estate
investment property
(mostly land) (1x FCC); and (iii) related-party exposures (0.5x
FCC).
The shareholder made equity injections (mostly in the form of
interests in land
owning companies) in July and August 2015, totalling 1x end-1H15
FCC. However,
the benefits are mitigated by the high valuation of the
contributed assets and
by the boost they have given to UB's already sizeable stock of
non-core assets.
UB's regulatory core Tier I and Tier I ratios of, respectively,
6.3% and 6.8% at
end-3Q15 could reduce by around 1pp in January 2016 as a result
of an annual 20%
deduction of investment in SGU from UB's core Tier I capital. In
addition,
potential extra provisions, as in 3Q15, may be required on UB's
standalone
exposure to ULG (equal to 12% of Tier 1 capital at end-3Q15;
exposure in the
form of convertible bonds). As a result, the bank faces the risk
of breaching
the minimum ratios, in particular the 6% Tier I capital ratio,
absent of new
capital contributions.
The bank's liquidity position is adequate with highly liquid
assets (cash,
interbank placements and securities repo-able with CBR), net of
planned
wholesale debt repayments until end-2015, amounting to 20% of
customer deposits
at end-August 2015. However, customer confidence is at risk from
ongoing
deterioration of the bank's solvency, ULG's default and
increased regulatory
scrutiny.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - UB'S SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR The revision
of the bank's Support Rating Floor to 'No Floor' from 'B' and
the downgrade of
its Support Rating to '5' from '4' reflect Fitch's view that
state support,
which would be sufficient to avert losses for senior creditors,
has become more
uncertain and cannot be relied upon. This reflects the absence
of any capital
support for the bank to date, including under state programmes
which other
privately-owned banks have been able to access, and the
increased regulatory
scrutiny of the bank.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - ULG'S RATINGS
The downgrade of ULG's Long-term IDR to 'RD' from 'B', and its
Support Rating to
'5' from '4', follows the company's default on USD60m of bank
loans from a
single counterparty and ULG's ongoing negotiations on the
restructuring of these
obligations.
The downgrade of ULG's Long-term local-currency IDR to 'CCC'
from 'B' reflects
the company's weak standalone credit profile, and that support
from UB can no
longer be relied upon, given the default on the bank loans.
ULG has negative equity of RUB7bn, which already includes RUB6bn
of convertible
local bonds held by UB as the internal capital generation has
been negative
since 2010. Near-term profitability prospects are further
constrained by a
narrow net interest margin and an eroded franchise.
Although ULG had performing RUB5.5bn operating leases at
end-3Q15, its RUB4bn
finance leases were of weak quality as reflected by its NPLs and
restructured
exposures amounting to 41% of total finance leasing portfolio at
end-1H15.
At end-3Q15, ULG's rouble obligations amounted to RUB20bn, of
which only
RUB0.5bn were reportedly owed to non-related parties. As of the
middle of
October 2015 the company had no foreign currency obligations to
third parties
aside of the defaulted bank loans.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
UB'S RATINGS
UB's VR and IDRs could be downgraded, potentially by more than
one notch, should
asset quality, capitalisation and core performance deteriorate
further, or if
other significant risks arise as a result of the regulatory
review. The bank's
Support Rating, and hence IDRs, could be upgraded in case of
UB's acquisition by
a stronger institutional shareholder.
ULG'S RATINGS
ULG's Long-term local-currency IDR could be downgraded to 'RD'
if ULG fails to
meet its obligations under its outstanding RUB bond. The
Long-term foreign
currency IDR could be upgraded upon completion of the debt
restructuring, once
information is available on ULG's post-restructuring financial
profile; however,
the rating would likely be low unless there are considerable
improvements in the
company's solvency.
The rating actions are as follows:
Uralsib Bank's ratings:
Long term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B';
placed on Rating
Watch Negative
Short term foreign currency IDR: 'B'; placed on Rating Watch
Negative
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b-' from 'b'; placed on Rating
Watch Negative
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '4'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'B'
Uralsib Leasing Group's ratings:
Long term foreign currency IDR: downgraded