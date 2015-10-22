(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
'AAA' long-term
ratings and withdrawn the 'F1' short-term ratings assigned to
the following
Variable Rate Demand Preferred Shares (VRDP Shares) issued by
seven municipal
closed-end funds managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the Funds):
BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE: BBF)
--VRDP Shares, $34,200,000 of Series W-7, due Oct. 2041, with a
liquidation
preference of $100,000 per share, long-term rating affirmed at
'AAA', short-term
rating withdrawn.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE MKT: BFY)
--VRDP Shares, $44,400,000 of Series W-7, due Oct. 2041, with a
liquidation
preference of $100,000 per share, long-term rating affirmed at
'AAA', short-term
rating withdrawn.
BlackRock Municipal Bond Investment Trust (NYSE: BIE)
--VRDP Shares, $17,800,000 of Series W-7, due Oct. 2041, with a
liquidation
preference of $100,000 per share, long-term rating affirmed at
'AAA', short-term
rating withdrawn.
BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE: BQH)
--VRDP Shares, $22,100,000 of Series W-7, due Oct. 2041, with a
liquidation
preference of $100,000 per share, long-term rating affirmed at
'AAA', short-term
rating withdrawn.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE: BSE)
--VRDP Shares, $40,500,000 of Series W-7, due Oct. 2041, with a
liquidation
preference of $100,000 per share, long-term rating affirmed at
'AAA', short-term
rating withdrawn.
BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:
MNE)
--VRDP Shares, $29,600,000 of Series W-7, due Oct. 2041, with a
liquidation
preference of $100,000 per share, long-term rating affirmed at
'AAA', short-term
rating withdrawn.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MQY)
--VRDP Shares, $176,600,000 of Series W-7, due Oct. 2041, with a
liquidation
preference of $100,000 per share, long-term rating affirmed at
'AAA', short-term
rating withdrawn.
Fitch has withdrawn the short-term ratings following the Oct.
22, 2015
commencement of the Special Rate Period on the VRDP Shares
issued by the seven
Funds, which will be in effect until April 18, 2018. During this
time, Barclays
Bank PLC (Barclays) will remain the liquidity provider. However,
during the
Special Rate Period the VRDP Shares will not be subject to
optional or mandatory
tender events and will not be remarketed by a remarketing agent
pursuant to such
events. The short-term rating is withdrawn because it is no
longer considered
analytically meaningful.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAA' long-term ratings of the VRDP Shares primarily
reflect:
--Sufficient asset coverage provided to the VRDP Shares as
calculated per the
Funds' over-collateralization (OC) tests;
--The structural protections afforded by mandatory de-leveraging
provisions in
the event of asset coverage declines;
--The legal and regulatory parameters that govern the Funds'
operations;
--The capabilities of BlackRock as investment advisor.
FUTURE REMARKETINGS
Prior to the conclusion of the Special Rate Periods on April 18,
2018, holder(s)
of VRDP Shares and the Funds may mutually elect to extend the
Special Rate
Period. However, if the Special Rate Period is not extended, the
VRDP Shares
will revert to remarketable securities available for purchase by
qualified third
party investors. At that point, the VRDP Shares are expected to
benefit from an
unconditional and irrevocable purchase obligation by a liquidity
provider upon
optional or mandatory tender events, similar to other
Fitch-rated VRDP Shares
issued by BlackRock closed-end funds.
If the Special Rate Period is not extended, Fitch would expect
to assign a
short-term rating to the VRDP Shares based on the rating of the
liquidity
provider, which prior to the commencement of the Special Rate
Period was
Barclays, ('A/F1', Outlook Stable). However, any designated
liquidity provider
or its rating may be subject to change in the future, which
could result in a
change to Fitch's short-term rating on the VRDP Shares.
FUND PROFILES
The Funds are non-diversified, closed-end funds, registered
under the Investment
Company Act of 1940. Each Fund invests a significant portion of
its total net
assets in municipal bond securities rated at least investment
grade. Each Fund
also invests a significant portion of its total net assets in
securities the
interest of which is exempt from both federal and applicable
state income taxes.
FUND LEVERAGE
As of Sept. 30, 2015, effective leverage ratios for the seven
Funds ranged from
35% to 39%. The Funds' leverage includes both tender option
bonds (TOBs) and the
VRDP Shares.
ASSET COVERAGE
As of Sept. 30, 2015, each Fund's asset coverage ratio for the
VRDP Shares, as
calculated in accordance with the 'AAA' guidelines for Fitch
total and net OC
tests (Fitch OC Tests) outlined in Fitch's criteria, was in
excess of 100%. This
is the minimum threshold required under the terms of the VRDP
Shares.
As of Sept. 30, 2015, the Funds' asset coverage ratios for the
above noted VRDP
Shares, as calculated in accordance with the Investment Company
Act of 1940,
were in excess of the minimum asset coverage threshold of 225%
currently set by
the terms of the VRDP Shares.
The Funds' governing documents also require the Funds to
maintain Effective
Leverage Ratios (the calculation of which includes both
preferred shares and
floating-rate certificates of tender option bonds) below 45% (or
46% if the
increase in the ratio is due exclusively to asset market value
volatility). The
Effective Leverage Ratios of the seven Funds are currently below
45%.
In the event of breaches of any of the above thresholds, the
Funds are required
to restore compliance per structural protections described
below.
STRUCTURAL PROTECTIONS
Compliance with the Fitch OC, asset coverage and effective
leverage thresholds
is tested periodically. The Funds' investment advisor is
expected to cure any
breach by altering the composition of the portfolio toward
assets with lower
discount factors (for Fitch OC breaches), or by reducing
leverage in a
sufficient amount (for all other breaches) within a
pre-specified time period.
For the Fitch OC tests the total market value exposure (i.e.
valuation, cure and
redemption) is within Fitch's 60 business day guideline. For the
asset coverage
test, the exposure period slightly exceeds Fitch's guideline,
however Fitch does
not deem this significant due to the Funds' compliance with of
the Fitch OC
tests which are based on Fitch guidelines.
In the case of an effective leverage breach for Termed-out VRDP
Shares (those
under a Special Rate Period), the Liquidity Provider has the
option to institute
actions to require the Fund to remedy the breach pursuant to a
covenant with the
liquidity provider. An effective leverage breach for
remarketable VRDP Shares,
would be a breach of the fee agreement with the liquidity
provider.
STRESS TESTS
Fitch performed various stress tests on the Funds to assess the
strength of the
structural protections available to the VRDP Shares compared to
the stresses
outlined in Fitch's closed-end fund rating criteria. These tests
included
determining various 'worst case' scenarios where the Funds'
leverage and
portfolio composition migrated to the outer limits of the Funds'
operating and
investment guidelines.
Only under remote circumstances, such as increasing the Funds'
issuer
concentrations, while simultaneously migrating the portfolios to
a mix of 80%
long-term 'BBB' bonds and 20% high yield bonds, did the asset
coverage available
to the VRDP Shares fall below the 'AAA' threshold, and instead
passed at an 'AA'
rating level.
Given the highly unlikely nature of the stress scenarios, and
the minimal rating
impact, Fitch views the Funds' permitted investments, municipal
issuer
diversification framework and mandatory deleveraging mechanisms
as consistent
with an 'AAA' rating.
THE FUND ADVISOR
BlackRock Advisors, LLC, a subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc., is the
advisor to the
Funds, responsible for the overall investment strategies and
their
implementation. BlackRock, Inc. and its affiliates had
approximately $4.7
trillion of assets under management as of June 30, 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings assigned to the VRDP Shares may be sensitive to
material changes in
the leverage composition, portfolio credit quality or market
risk of the Funds,
as described above. A material adverse deviation from Fitch
guidelines for any
key rating driver could cause ratings to be lowered by Fitch.
The Funds have the ability to assume economic leverage through
derivative
transactions which may not be captured by the Funds' Minimum
Asset Coverage test
or Effective Leverage Ratio. The Funds do not currently engage
in speculative
derivative activities and Fitch's analysis assumes the Funds do
not envision
engaging in material amounts of such activity in the future. Any
material
derivative exposures in the future could have potential negative
rating
implications if it adversely affects asset coverage available to
rated VRDP
Shares.
For additional information about Fitch's rating guidelines
applicable to debt
and preferred stock issued by closed-end funds, please review
the criteria
referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's web site at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ralph Aurora
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0528
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Ian Rasmussen
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0232
Committee Chairperson
Davie Rodriguez, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0386
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain and
BlackRock Advisors, LLC.
Opt-in to receive Fitch's forthcoming research on closed-end
funds:
here
Opt-in to receive Fitch's forthcoming research on closed-end
fund:
here
Applicable Criteria
Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock (pub. 16 Sep
2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992722
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.