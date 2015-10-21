(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a
'BBB+(exp)'
rating to Nacional Financiera S.N.C.'s (Nafin) senior unsecured
bonds. The
amount of this issue could be up to USD500 million, with a tenor
up to 10 years.
The final rating is contingent upon receipt of the final
documents to confirm
the preliminary information received.
Because it is an issue of senior unsecured debt the rating
assigned to this
issue is the same as Nafin's long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR).
KEY RATING FACTORS
The 'BBB+' rating reflects the long-term counterparty risk of
Nafin. Nafin's
IDRs and Rating Outlook are aligned with the sovereign ratings
and reflect the
high ability and willingness of Mexico's federal government to
support the
enterprise at all times if needed. The ability to support is
reflected in
Mexico's investment-grade rating of 'BBB+'; while the
willingness of support
relies on Nafin's explicit guarantee stated in its Organic Law
(Article 10).
Under this law, the Mexican government is explicitly responsible
for the
operations held by Nafin with domestic or foreign institutions,
as well as for
its deposits. The willingness of support also considers the high
importance of
Nafin as the second-largest development bank in Mexico in terms
of total assets
and loan portfolio and that the Mexican federal government is
its major
shareholder (99.99%).
Nafin's key role is to encourage the development of
private-sector micro, small
and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by providing financing options
and general
services. Its credit activities are mainly '2nd floor' loans
(financial
intermediaries) and to a less extent, but gradually growing,
'1st floor' loans;
however, the entity has become an important player in providing
loan guarantees,
complemented by a menu of products including factoring,
derivatives and
fiduciary services.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes in the rating of this issue would come from any
potential change in
Nafin's ratings, which generally would move in the same
magnitude and direction.
In turn, Nafin's ratings would reflect any change in Mexico's
sovereign ratings,
given that the bank's IDRs are driven by the explicit support
granted by the
Mexican federal government as in Nafin's organic law.
Fitch currently rates Nafin as follows:
-- Long-term foreign currency IDR 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook;
-- Short-term foreign currency IDR 'F2';
-- Long-term local currency IDR 'A-'; Stable Outlook;
-- Short -term local currency IDR 'F2';
-- Support Rating '2';
-- Support Rating Floor 'BBB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Garcia
Analyst
+52 818 399 9100 ext.1502
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
64920 Monterrey, Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Monica Ibarra
Director
+52 818 399 9150
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1 212-908-0732
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Committee: October 7, 2015
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992668
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.