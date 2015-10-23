(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Italian
City of Turin's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BBB' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'.
The Outlook is
Stable.
The rating action affects Turin's senior unsecured debt,
including a bond of
nominal EUR355m at issue (XS0373247104).
The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that Turin will
maintain sound
operating performance, mainly due to its tight cost control
matching rigid
revenue, preserving a balanced budget in the medium term. The
current rating
level incorporates the city's fairly high level of debt, which
Fitch expects to
remain at around 260% of the budget in the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Debt: Contrary to the city's forecasts of declining trends,
Fitch believes
Turin's debt will stabilise at around EUR3.4bn in the medium
term, as new
borrowings - to partially finance investments - will equal
principal repayment.
This will help stabilise the debt-to-current balance at around
45 years in the
medium term, about twice the average life of its debt.
According to Fitch's adjusted figures, debt includes around
EUR500m of
state-subsidised borrowing in 2013-2015 from Cassa Depositi and
Prestiti
(BBB+/Stable) to pay down commercial liabilities. Also, the
stock of debt
excludes loans subsidised by the national government (about
EUR100m in 2015),
and the EUR200m treasury bank line drawdown in 2015 to offset
temporary
collection/payment mismatch; Fitch expects such advances from
the treasury bank
to total about EUR100m annually over the medium term,.
Fiscal Performance: According to Fitch central scenario, the
city's operating
balance will be around EUR200m, or 15% of operating revenue in
the medium term,
down from 20% recorded in 2013-2014 but covering almost entirely
the city's debt
service requirements. Despite modest budgetary flexibility,
affected also by
weak tax and fee collection rates (around 90%), Fitch expects
current revenue to
stabilise at EUR1.3bn as marginal increases in tax and fees will
offset
curtailment in national subsidies.
Fitch expects the city to maintain its tight grip on operating
spending, which
fell 3% in 2011-2014. Due to limited capital expenditure in past
years, Fitch
expects Turin will implement a new investment cycle,
representing annual EUR200m
or 15% of its budget (up from 10% on average in 2012-2014).
Management: Following an extraordinary revision of outstanding
2014 receivables
and payables, an unexpected EUR340m fund balance deficit
emerged, to be refunded
in 30 years, as allowed by law. Other than marginally eroding
the still solid
operating balance, Fitch believes that the city administration
will address the
budgetary pressures through additional cost curtailment.
Economy: GDP per capita is about 110% of Italy's and
unemployment rate is in
line with the national rate at 12%. Fitch expects local GDP will
grow 0.5% in
2015, underpinning the city's tax base, mainly sustained by
industry
(transportation) and services (tourism). The growth trend should
continue in
2016, also due to economic recovery at the national level.
Institutional Framework: Fitch considers inter-governmental
relations as neutral
to Turin. While the national government contributes to financing
unexpected
events or large projects, the city is exposed to the national
policy of trimming
its deficit and debt, by means of revenue curtailments or
spending review. In
the meantime timely payment of debt service remains reliant on
preferential
payments allowed by Italian legislation, given Turin's tight
liquidity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Turin's ratings could be downgraded if the operating margin
weakens below 10%,
and if overall long-term debt, including subsidised loans to pay
commercial
liabilities, climbs towards EUR3.5bn.
Turin's ratings could be upgraded if the city manages a solid
and persistent
fiscal performance, including overcoming the fund balance
deficit, and reducing
its financial debt stock on a sustained basis, with the debt-to
current balance
ratio trending towards 25 years.
