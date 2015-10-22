(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 22 (Fitch) Turkey's sovereign credit profile
continues to mix
high exposure to global financial market conditions and other
structural
weaknesses with strong public finances and a record of
resilience to recent
external shocks, says Fitch Ratings. This is reflected in the
Stable Outlook on
Turkey's 'BBB-' rating, which we affirmed last month.
Very large external financing requirements that expose Turkey to
shifting
investor sentiment remain a potential source of risk. Turkey's
external
liquidity is weaker than for ratings category peers, with the
international
liquidity ratio of 70.3% less than half the 'BBB' median of
146.3%. But there
has been no "sudden stop" of capital during bouts of market
volatility since the
2008 global financial crisis.
Turkey's low government debt/GDP is a key support for the
rating. Debt/GDP is
forecast at 35.3% in 2015, below the 'BBB' median (42.7%), with
the former
expected to fall over the next two years while the latter rises.
Commitment to fiscal discipline appears to receive broad
political support even
at a time of heightened political uncertainty, with this year's
second general
election due on 1 November and polls pointing to a similarly
inconclusive
outcome. Pre-election spending commitments by the major parties
are modest,
although higher than ahead of the June polls; and the interim
government's
latest Medium-Term Plan, announced last week, sees spending rise
slightly but
the central government continuing to run primary surpluses.
The external balance sheet has strengthened by some measures. We
forecast the
current account deficit to narrow to 4.6% of GDP this year from
5.8% in 2014.
But this is largely due to lower oil prices, rather than
structural gains in
competitiveness or domestic savings. There is little indication
that Turkey is
achieving a better mix of current account financing, for example
via higher
foreign direct investment. The importance of consumption to GDP
growth and
persistently weak investment also points to a lack of structural
reform.
Lira depreciation may add to the monetary policy challenge
presented by
above-target inflation. The central bank kept its key rates
unchanged on
Wednesday. We assume policy rates will be raised after Fed
lift-off and that the
approach to the planned normalisation of the complex monetary
policy framework
will become clearer.
If November's election led to the formation of a stable
government, structural
reform and growth could benefit.
Turkey's sovereign credit profile is among the topics under
discussion at
Fitch's annual Turkey conference in Istanbul today.
Presentations from the
event, "An Evolving Turkey in a Changing World", will be
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1623
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
