(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON/PARIS, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the City of
Milan's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB+' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'. The
Outlook is Stable.
The affirmation reflects the ability of the city to tackle
budgetary pressures
in 2015 stemming from costs related to the World Exposition and
to maintain a
balanced budget with a sound liquidity position. The rating also
reflects
Milan's wealthy economy that sustains city's tax base.
The affirmation further reflects Fitch's expectation that Milan
will maintain
direct debt at around 150% of operating revenue in 2015-2017,
along with
continued satisfactory operating performance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fiscal Performance: According to Fitch's central scenario, the
city's operating
balance will be around EUR300m, or 10% of operating revenue over
the medium
term, as rising property and waste collection taxes offset
declining transfers
from the national government. Nevertheless, also based on
preliminary
indications, Fitch believes that operating performance in 2015
will be impacted
by higher operating costs (largely on transportation,
environment and security)
related to the World Expo (EUR2.6bn vs. EUR2.5bn in 2014). These
will only be
partially offset by increasing fines and tourist tax (up 35% yoy
on 2014's
EUR350m and 15% yoy on EUR35m) as well as an ad-hoc EUR60m state
transfers to
finance services enhancement during the six-month Expo.
Fitch believes that investments, only marginally debt-funded,
will be modest in
the medium term and average EUR300m annually, or 10% of total
expenditure (down
from 20% in 2011-2014), mainly focused on extraordinary
maintenance, urban
renovation and transportation.
Economy: Milan continues to maintain solid economic indicators,
being located in
one of the most developed industrial and commercial areas in
Italy. Local
unemployment rate stood at 8% at mid-2015, below national levels
(12%),
underpinning the city's solid tax revenue generation capacity.
Fitch expects the
city's GDP to grow 1% in 2015, mainly sustained by Expo-related
tourist and
commercial activities, and to maintain a positive trend in 2016,
also due to
national economic recovery of more than 1%.
Debt: Fitch expects Milan's stock of bonds and loans to remain
below EUR4.2bn
(excluding the sinking fund) over the medium term, as new debt
will be matching
principal repayment. In its central scenario, Fitch expects debt
servicing to be
9.5% of operating revenue, or EUR270m on average in the medium
term.
To ease the annual debt burden, the city is planning to convert
by the end of
next year about EUR400m debt into fixed from flexible interest
rate. Fitch
believes Milan's debt will remain sustainable in the medium
term, with a
debt-to-current balance of 25 years, above the average life of
its debt of 20
years. Additional debt protection is provided by Milan's
traditional solid
liquidity, which amounted to about EUR800m on average in
January-September 2015,
covering debt service by 3x.
Management: Milan's administration approach is fairly prudent,
as shown by a
EUR2.3bn fund balance at end-2014, or close to 50% of operating
revenue, almost
entirely earmarked for investments and impaired receivables. The
city makes
annual provisions of about EUR200m for difficult-to-collect
receivables, such as
road fines and rents, thereby protecting its operating cash
flows although, on
the other hand, free reserves are close to zero and hence offer
limited coverage
for unexpected events.
Institutional Framework: Fitch considers inter-governmental
relations as neutral
toMilan's ratings. Despite the national government contributions
to finance
unexpected events or large projects, such as the World Expo in
2015, the city is
exposed to the national policy of trimming its deficit and debt,
by means of
revenue curtailments or spending review, as Milan remains a net
payer to
municipalities' equalisation fund (EUR250m in 2014).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive change of Italy's ratings/Outlook (BBB+/Stable) would
lead to a
similar rating action on Milan's IDRs/Outlook, provided that the
city budgetary
performance does not deteriorate.
Conversely, Milan's ratings would be downgraded if the sovereign
rating is
downgraded. Milan's ratings may also be downgraded if its
operating margin
weakens below 5%, or if its debt burden grows towards 200% of
operating revenue,
from 150% in 2014.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Federica Bardelli
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 261
Fitch Italia - Societa Italiana per il Rating S.p.A.
Via Morigi, 6
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Sergio Ciaramella
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 216
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
