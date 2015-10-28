(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 28 (Fitch) The five largest Global Trading and
Universal Banks
saw a collective 13% decline in capital markets revenue in third
quarter 2015
(3Q15) as challenging trading results overshadowed gains in
advisory, according
to a special report by Fitch Ratings.
Advisory net revenues were up 12% from the sequential quarter
and 23% from the
year-ago quarter. However, advisory represented only 10% of
aggregate investment
banking and advisory net revenue in 3Q15, so it could not offset
the trading
decline in Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities. The slow IPO
market also
stalled equities underwriting net revenues as many public
offerings were delayed
due to market conditions.
"Following a weak third quarter, we expect headwinds to remain
in the fourth
quarter of 2015 in Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities due to
seasonal
factors and still challenging market conditions as firms
continue to wait for
volatility that drives better client engagement," said Justin
Fuller, Senior
Director, Financial Institutions. "Robust M&A activity will
bolster advisory
revenues through the end of the year, but it's unlikely that it
will be enough
to offset sluggish trading revenues."
If the Federal Reserve makes a move to raise interest rates at
some point this
year the rates business would likely improve; however, this
could negatively
impact revenue in credit mortgage and securitized products.
J.P. Morgan (1st), Goldman Sachs (2nd) and Citi (3rd), continue
to dominate
market share rankings, unchanged from the 2Q15.
The full report, 'U.S. Banking Capital Markets Update: 3Q15,' is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link.
