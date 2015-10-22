(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
National Long Term
Ratings on five small and mid-sized Sri Lankan banks. Nations
Trust Bank PLC
(NTB) has been affirmed at 'A(lka)', Pan Asia Banking
Corporation PLC (PABC) at
'BBB(lka)', Sanasa Development Bank PLC (Sanasa) at 'BB+(lka)',
Union Bank of
Colombo PLC's (UB) at 'BB+(lka)' and Amana Bank PLC (Amana) at
'BB(lka)'. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
The ratings are all based on the banks' intrinsic strengths. The
main
development affecting their business profiles is the banks'
initiatives to
expand their small franchises. The banks' unique business models
have led to
growth in different areas. While UB has shifted to larger
corporates, the other
banks are more focused on the SME and retail segments. All of
their loans grew
faster than that of the overall banking sector, resulting in
continued decline
in their capital ratios. The capitalisations of NTB, UB and
Sanasa have remained
satisfactory, but Amana and PABC have yet to maintain capital
of at least
LKR10bn, which would be required by 1 January 2018.
The NPL ratios of the banks have been decreasing. This has been
largely a
function of the strong growth in loans, which could lead to
asset-quality
pressure as the loan book seasons. The banks' deposit franchises
are weak in
relation to more established banks and all except Amana have a
small share of
current and savings accounts (CASA) in the deposit mix.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
NTB's ratings reflect its expanding franchise, improved
efficiency and its high
and increasing exposure to products and customer segments that
are more
susceptible to economic cycles.
The bank's SME and retail exposure increased to 25% of gross
loans at end-June
2015 from 12% at end-2010. Consumer lending continued to
account for a large
portion of NTB's loan portfolio, with leases accounting for 27%
of gross loans
while credit cards and personal loans together accounted for a
further 22% of
gross loans at end-June 2015. Fitch believes that these
exposures could put
pressure on NTB's asset quality. Its reported gross NPL ratio
was 4.02% at
end-June 2015 and 4.14% at end-2014 (end-2013: 3.51%), with
leasing NPLs
accounting for an increasing share. The ratio of the bank's
reserves for
impaired loans to gross loans was 2.26% at end-June 2015, which
remained lower
than that of its peers.
CASA accounted for 32% of overall deposits, which Fitch expects
to remain lower
than that of higher-rated peers, although this has increased
from the 26% at
end-2013, driven by the recent branch expansion.
PABC's rating reflects improving but still-weak asset quality
relative to
higher-rated peers, its moderate franchise and improving
profitability. The
Negative Outlook on PABC's rating reflects continued
deterioration in its
capitalisation amid rapid loan growth. Fitch believes that
PABC's aggressive
growth could put pressure on asset quality over the medium term,
even though the
bank's NPLs have declined. ROA improved to 1.1% at end-June 2015
from 0.6% at
end-2014 due to expansion in net interest margin (NIM) and
improved
cost-to-income ratio.
PABC's senior debentures are rated in line with its National
Long-Term Rating of
'BBB(lka)', as they rank equally with the claims of the bank's
other senior
unsecured creditors.
Sanasa's rating captures the bank's high exposure to the retail
and lower-end
SME segments and its weak asset quality, which are
counterbalanced by
above-average NIM stemming from its high-yielding loan book.
Fitch believes that
Sanasa will need a capital injection as internal capital
generation will likely
remain insufficient to support strong loan growth. The slight
improvement in its
reported gross NPL ratio to 3.2% at end-June 2015 from 3.8% at
end-2014 stems
from rapid loan growth and Fitch expects asset quality to
deteriorate as the
loans season.
UB's rating reflects ongoing structural improvements, a
still-small franchise
and higher capitalisation compared with that of its peers. Fitch
expects
capitalisation to gradually decline over the next 12-18 months
to levels more
comparable to that of its peers, but believes that it could
sustain stronger
capitalisation in the medium term than in the past. Its Fitch
Core Capital ratio
decreased to 29.1% at end-June 2015 after being boosted to 35.8%
at end-2014
following an LKR11.4bn capital injection from an affiliate of
Texas Pacific
Group (TPG). UB's profitability is low with an ROA of 0.3% at
end-June 2015 and
Fitch believes that the low internal capital generation may not
keep pace with
rapid loan growth.
Fitch believes UB's risk profile has improved following a shift
towards loans to
larger corporates from SMEs, which are more vulnerable in
economic downturns,
and better risk management. This could support better asset
quality than in
the past. There has been a sharp decline in UB's reported gross
NPL ratio to
4.87% at end-June 2015 from 8.25% at end-2014. This figure
excludes NPLs at its
subsidiary UB Finance, which remained significant and accounted
for 33.5% of the
groups' total NPLs at end-June 2015.
The rating on Amana, which is a Sharia-compliant bank, reflects
its still-small
and developing franchise and short operating history. The rating
also captures
the bank's relatively high risk appetite, which is evident in
the rapid growth
in retail and SME segments, which could result in pressure on
asset quality as
the loan book seasons. Liquid assets are mostly placements
overseas as the bank
cannot invest in domestic government securities, which are not
Sharia-compliant.
The deterioration of its capitalisation weighs on its rating.
Amana's
profitability metrics have improved with ROA reaching 0.4% in
1H15 from -0.27%
in 2014.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
NTB's and PABC's subordinated debentures are rated one notch
below their
National Long-Term Ratings to reflect the subordination to
senior unsecured
creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
NTB's rating may be upgraded if it demonstrates progress in
building a strong
commercial banking franchise with enhanced funding stability,
improved
capitalisation and asset quality levels that are in line with
higher-rated
banks. An increase in risk appetite and rapid expansion in
segments that are
susceptible to economic cycles could result in a rating
downgrade. This may be
evident through aggressive loan growth or loan pricing that may
lead to weaker
asset quality or capital levels.
PABC's rating would remain at the current level if it is able to
significantly
and sustainably improve its capitalisation, mostly likely
through a timely
capital infusion and slower growth in its loan book. Failure to
materially
improve its capital ratios or indications of a higher risk
appetite would result
in a downgrade. The rating of PABC's senior debt will move in
tandem with PABC's
National Long-Term Rating.
Aggressive loan growth that could increase Sanasa's capital
impairment risks,
either through greater unprovided NPLs or a continued
deterioration in
capitalisation, could lead to a downgrade. An upgrade would be
contingent upon
fundamental improvements in its asset quality and moderation of
its risk
appetite alongside asset growth.
The upgrade of UB's rating could stem from a sustained
improvement in its asset
quality, sustainable and improved earnings, moderation in its
risk appetite and
a stronger franchise. Capital impairment risks stemming from
sustained rapid
loan expansion or deterioration in asset quality could pressure
UB's rating.
Fitch would downgrade Amana's rating if the bank fails to
maintain adequate
capital levels relative to risk-weighted assets that are
commensurate with its
above-average loan growth and lower provisioning for NPLs. A
rating upgrade is
contingent upon the expansion of Amana's franchise and improved
and sustained
performance to levels similar to higher-rated peers.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
NTB's and PABC's subordinated debt ratings will move in tandem
with the banks'
National Long-Term Ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Nations Trust Bank PLC:
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'A(lka)'; Outlook Stable
Basel II compliant outstanding subordinated debentures: affirmed
at 'A-(lka)'
Pan Asia Banking Corporation PLC:
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB(lka)'; Outlook
Negative
Sri Lanka rupee-denominated senior unsecured debentures:
affirmed at 'BBB(lka)'
Basel II compliant outstanding subordinated debentures: affirmed
at 'BBB-(lka)'
Sanasa Development Bank PLC:
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'BB+(lka)'; Outlook
Stable
Union Bank of Colombo PLC:
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'BB+(lka)'; Outlook
Stable
Amana Bank PLC:
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'BB(lka)'; Outlook Stable
