(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, October 27 (Fitch) Taiwan's banking sector
will continue to
face challenges in the year ahead from economic growth which is
only moderate,
together with a slowing China. But strengthened capital buffers
and stable
profitability should mitigate credit risks, says Fitch Ratings.
Fitch's sector
outlook for Taiwan's banking sector remains stable - from both a
rating
perspective and in terms of the operating environment.
The slowdown in China remains the key macroeconomic risk for
Taiwan's banking
sector, especially in light of the banks' rapidly growing
exposure to the
mainland. Fitch estimates Taiwan banks' offshore exposure will
account for 24%
of system assets by end-2017, up 50% from 16% at end-2014. Risks
from
asset-quality deterioration are likely to build in 2016, with
the feedthrough
from China being felt both in direct lending to Chinese entities
and
second-order effects through slowing trade.
That said, Fitch maintains that these risks should be broadly
contained. Taiwan
banks' China exposure is related mostly to interbank placements,
lending to
Taiwanese corporates operating in China, and lending backed by
Chinese financial
institutions. Fitch estimates exposure to indigenous Chinese
borrowers is low at
around 10%-15%. Furthermore, Taiwan banks have strengthened
their impaired-loan
provisions steadily since 2013 - owing in part to a regulator
imposed 1.5%
provisioning requirement on China and property exposure by
end-2015 and 2016,
respectively. Strengthening loss-absorption capital buffers has
been supported
by reasonably strong profitability.
It is also notable that growth in Taiwan banks' China exposure
has slowed in
1H15, and may stay at a lower rate if current regulatory limits
remain in place
and credit growth continues to decelerate in China.
Profitability should decline as credit costs rise from a
cyclical trough - RoA
and RoE were at 0.7% and 9.9%, respectively, in 1H15. But our
core scenario is
for the rate of decline to be modest and not to have an effect
on ratings.
The principal credit risks facing Taiwan banks are less to do
with broader
macroeconomic challenges and more pertaining to growing risk
appetite for
expansion in higher-risk emerging markets and M&A. Offshore
expansion beyond
China and domestic consolidation is likely to hasten. Execution
risks could rise
for Taiwanese banks, which do not have a strong track record of
overseas
expansion. M&A activity could also weigh on capital and
profitability while
lifting leverage, thereby raising banks' risk profiles.
It is notable that the three Taiwanese banks that Fitch rates
on Negative
Outlook or Rating Watch Negative - CTBC Bank (A), KGI Bank
(BBB), and Yuanta
Commercial Bank (BBB+) - are all engaged in rapid overseas
expansion,
particularly in emerging markets or have recently engaged in M&A
activities
through their respective parents.
A slowdown in Taiwan's property sector is also a risk that could
contribute to
asset-quality deterioration. But mortgage risks should be
contained, owing to
growth having moderated to 1%-2% this year and with adequate
collateralisation -
average initial loan-to-value ratios for mortgage lending is
between 60%-70%.
