(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Kazakhstan-based
Tsesnabank Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of
'B+' with Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VIABIITY RATING (VR), NATIONAL
LONG-TERM RATING
The 'B+' Long-term IDRs are driven by Tsesnabank's standalone
credit profile, as
captured by its 'b+' VR. The ratings reflect the currently
challenging operating
environment in Kazakhstan, particularly due to the slump in oil
prices and
devaluation of the tenge. It also considers the bank's moderate
retail
franchise, tight capitalisation, high concentrations and
exposure to more
vulnerable economic sectors. At the same time, the ratings
moderately benefit
from the bank's problem loans, which are currently lower than
peers, access to
state-controlled entities' funding, limited wholesale market
debt and reasonable
profitability.
The loan book is highly concentrated, with the largest 20 loans
exceeding 3.5x
Fitch core capital (FCC) and the largest single loan exposure
accounting for
0.5x FCC. Impaired loans are currently at moderate levels,
although this partly
reflects the unseasoned loan book, which tripled in 2012-2014.
Impairment reserve coverage of the loan book stood at a moderate
6% of gross
loans at end-August 2015 relative to non-performing loans
(overdue by more than
90 days) at 4% of gross loans, and restructured loans at a
further 5%. Although
currently performing, the following loans are also high risk, in
Fitch's view:
(i) an exposure to an agricultural group, potentially affiliated
with the bank,
equal to 0.2x FCC at end-1Q15; and (ii) weakly secured large
real estate project
financing loans equal in aggregate to 1x FCC.
Devaluation of the tenge could put further pressure on the
bank's asset quality
in light of a large share of foreign currency loans, at 47% of
net loans at
end-1H15. The bank's intention to convert some of these loans
into local
currency at post-devaluation exchange rates would eliminate
future FX risk, but
lock in higher leverage at the borrower companies.
Capitalisation is a constraining factor for the ratings given
the relatively low
capital ratios, material risky exposures, and some uncertainty
about the sources
of previous equity injections. The FCC/ risk-weighted assets
ratio stood at a
moderate 8.6% at end-1H15 and could have fallen by about 1ppt in
3Q15 as a
result of the devaluation. The Tier I and total regulatory
ratios dropped to
8.5% and 11.9% at end-August 2015 from 9.2% and 13.2%,
respectively, at end-July
2015, as the tenge lost about 30% of its value.
The bank's annualised pre-impairment profit (net of accrued, but
not received,
interest income and forex gains) equalled a moderate 3% of
average loans in 1H15
(4% in 2014). The annualised internal capital generation was a
reasonable 14% in
1H15 (15% in 2014).
The funding position was relatively comfortable at end-August
2015, mostly due
to access to long-term funding from Kazakh quasi-sovereign
entities (about 20%
of liabilities), state-controlled companies' deposits (a further
20%) and
subordinated and senior local bonds held predominantly by the
State Pension Fund
(a further 10%). Third-party wholesale debt is currently
insignificant, whilst
borrowing plans are moderate.
Highly liquid assets (cash, short-term interbank placements and
repoable debt
securities) amounted to a relatively tight 13% of customer
deposits at
end-August 2015. Although relating mostly to the quasi-state
entity placements,
debt amounts maturing by end-2015 were sizeable (40% of
highly-liquid assets).
Refinancing might prove challenging in light of the state
authorities' intention
to scale down funding programmes for the banking sector.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - DEBT RATINGS
The bank's 'B+' senior unsecured debt rating is equalised with
its local
currency IDR, and the 'B' subordinated debt rating is notched
down by one notch
from the IDR due to higher loss severity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR (SRF)
The bank's '5' SR and 'No Floor' SRF reflect Fitch's
expectations that
extraordinary support for Tsesnabank cannot be relied upon given
its relatively
modest 6% share of retail deposits. The bank does not currently
qualify as a
domestic systemically important bank (DSIB) under the regulatory
definition.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR, NATIONAL LONG-TERM RATING, DEBT RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if asset quality metrics
deteriorate materially
from the current levels and/or if capitalisation weakens. The
ratings could also
come under pressure in connection with any potential weakening
of the bank's
access to government-related funding sources.
An upgrade would require concentration risks to reduce and a
longer track record
of sustainable performance, underpinned by continued reasonable
asset quality
metrics.
Any changes in the bank's IDRs would likely be matched by
changes in its debt
ratings.
SR AND SRF
The bank's SR could be upgraded if the bank is acquired by a
stronger financial
institution (not our base-case expectation at the moment). The
SRF could be also
revised upwards by one notch should Tsesnabank acquire a
substantially larger
market share or qualify as a domestic DSIB.]
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: assigned at 'B+', Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: assigned at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR: assigned at 'B+', Outlook Stable
Short-term local currency IDR: assigned at 'B'
Viability Rating: assigned at 'b+'
National Long-term rating: assigned at 'BBB-(kaz)', Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: assigned at '5'
Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt rating: assigned at 'B+', Recovery Rating
'RR4'
Subordinated debt rating: assigned at 'B', Recovery Rating 'RR5'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Roman Kornev
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Maria Kuraeva
Analyst
+7 495 956 5575
Committee Chairperson
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6906
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
