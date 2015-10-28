(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BEIJING/HONG KONG, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Cathay No.2
Real Estate Investment Trust Fund's (Cathay No.2) National
Long-Term Rating at
'A(twn)' and National Short-Term Rating at 'F1(twn)'. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Consistent Asset Performance: Cathay No.2 has maintained a
stable rental yield
(rental income/book value of investment property) of over 5%
since 2008. The
average occupancy rate has remained at above 95% since 2010 and
rose to 98.5% in
1H15. The occupancy rate remained healthy at 92% in 2008 and 87%
in 2009 during
the trough of the economic downturn. The resilient occupancy
rate and stable
rental rates generate sufficient liquidity, as reflected in
EBITDA margin of
more than 80% in 2014. Cathay No.2 had the third-highest
investment yield among
REITs in Taiwan in 2014, following Cathay No.1 (first) and Fubon
No.1 (second).
Adequate Net Cash Position: Cathay No.2 has no outstanding debt
with available
cash of TWD466m at end-1H15. Fitch does not expect Cathay No.2
to have many
potential acquisition targets over the next 12 months because
the growth in
property values in Taiwan has substantially outpaced the rise in
rental income
in the past five years. As a result, the REIT is unlikely to
require external
funding in the next 12 months.
Solid Asset Pool: Cathay No.2 has three office buildings with
long operating
histories (25-35 years) in Taipei. All are located in the city's
traditional
prime downtown area. The market value of the three buildings
increased by 37% in
2011-2014 (CAGR of 8.1%). Annual rental income steadily
increased to TWD401m in
2014 from TWD358m in 2009. Although we do not expect the pace of
increase in
market value to continue in the next two years, the central
location of the
buildings will ensure the rental income and market value remain
resilient, which
provides strong support to the credit profile.
Small and Concentrated Property Portfolio: The scale of Cathay
No.2 is limited,
with assets valued at TWD14bn (USD450m) compared with the asset
sizes of
USD1bn-4bn for Asian peers in the same rating category. The
limited scale and
concentration in Taipei significantly constrain the rating.
Prospects of Rental Growth Limited: Growth in demand for office
space in Taipei
is limited due to weak economic performance, and muted expansion
and investment
by foreign enterprises. With more office supply to be launched
in newer
districts this year, Cathay No.2's rental rate growth may be
impaired in the
next 12 months.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Rental growth of 2% a year
- Management fee and other costs increase at 2% a year
- Occupancy rate of 97% in 2015-2018
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Sustained decline in rental yield below 5%
- Sustained decline in occupancy rate below 85%
- Sustained weakening in EBITDA margin below 60%
- Substantial asset acquisition
- Incurrence of any debt
Positive: Positive rating action is unlikely in the next 12
months due to the
small scale of its
portfolio.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Yi Zhang
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3390
Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd.
1015, 10/F, ifc Tower A, HSBC Building,
8 Century Avenue, Shanghai, China
Secondary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
