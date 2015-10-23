(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based
health insurance
and health care company Bupa Finance plc's (BF) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A-' and its Short-term IDR
at 'F2'. The
fixed-term subordinated notes have been affirmed at 'BBB' and
the perpetual
notes at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable.
The ratings reflect BF's ability to operate successfully in the
highly
competitive market for private medical insurance and related
services and to
develop its business model outside its core established markets.
Following a
period of significant acquisitive growth, BF's business risk
profile has
improved as a result of greater geographical and vertical
integration with a
strong brand at the core of its operations. BF's operations also
benefit from
favourable demographics in the form of an ageing population,
wider access to
healthcare and an increasing acceptance in developed markets
that healthcare
will need to be subsidised by private payments in times of
pressure on public
finances.
Fitch's views the financial/rating headroom of the group as
constrained as the
company integrates recent acquisitions and invests to boost its
competitive
position on international markets. The Stable Outlook, however,
reflects our
expectation that strong cash generation will continue to
facilitate deleveraging
over the next four years, keeping the financial risk profile
consistent with the
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Business Model Strengthened by Acquisitions
Fitch views the recent acquisitions as beneficial for BF's
business profile,
offering greater diversification, access to growth markets, and
mitigating some
of the risk associated with a monoline insurer.
The ratings are supported by BF's strong market positions in the
core private
medical insurance (PMI) markets of the UK, Australia and Spain.
Furthermore, the
company benefits from geographical diversification in terms of
economic wealth,
customer and fiscal incentives for PMI. The ratings also benefit
from BF's
strong market positions in the fragmented UK and Spanish care
home markets,
where it is the second-largest market player.
Deleveraging Expected
Fitch expects BF's deleveraging to continue following seven
acquisitions over
2013 and 2014, which resulted in a net cash outflow of GBP1.3bn.
Adjusted net
debt/EBITDAR peaked in 2014 at 2.1x (2013: 1.9x), temporarily
breaching Fitch's
negative leverage guidance of a maximum 2.0x compatible with the
company's 'A-'
IDR. EBITDAR fixed charge cover also weakened during the year to
4.1x (2013:
5.1x) due to higher financial charges associated with more
expensive drawings to
fund the acquisitions. The Stable Outlook, however, reflects
Fitch's assumptions
of annual funds from operations (FFO) of more than GBP1.0bn over
the period
between 2015 and 2018 and the expectation that leverage will
reduce by 0.5x over
the next 18 months to levels more aligned with current ratings
as BF invests in
its products and healthcare offers in newly entered markets,
which will
contribute more profits. This is in spite of slightly elevated
capex over 2015
and 2016 (estimated at 3-5% of sales).
Solvency Regulation Changes Affect Strategy
Fitch recognises BF's advanced state of preparations for the
introduction of new
regulatory capital requirements (Solvency II, currently planned
to come into
force in January 2016). We believe that as a result of
potentially more
stringent regulatory capital requirements prescribed by Solvency
II the company
might over the coming months review its business mix and balance
sheet
structure. Still, in affirming the insurance businesses'
ratings, Fitch has
taken comfort that BIL is likely to maintain its currently
conservative approach
to capital and leverage.
Analytical Approach
Fitch analyses BF both on a stand-alone basis excluding its
subsidiary operating
in the insurance business, Bupa Insurance Ltd. (BIL), as well on
a consolidated
basis (see rating action commentary ''Fitch Affirms Bupa
Insurance Ltd IFS at
'A+'; Outlook Stable dated 11 September 2015). The strength of
BIL's financial
profile means that currently its ratings are based primarily on
the insurer's
standalone characteristics and Fitch views its ownership by BF
as neutral to
BIL's ratings.
Adjustments to Reported Financial Items
In assessing BF's IDR, the consolidated cash flow figures for
the group are
adjusted for restricted cash flow and restricted cash at Bupa
PMI level
(GBP1,831 in FY14) - as a result of regulatory requirements for
these
businesses. Regulation requires that BF holds a certain amount
of cash in its
PMI business subsidiaries in proportion to their scale of
operations. As a
general rule, if the profitable insurance businesses grow in a
year, the amount
of cash that each individual company needs to keep will also
increase.
Consequently some of the cash flow has to be left in these
entities each year
and is not available for debt reduction at BF. The increase in
restricted cash
flow is hence deducted from EBITDA. Fitch also includes the cash
interest
received by BF as part of group operating income, as it belongs
to the business
of an insurance company for investment. Accordingly, Fitch
calculates an
adjusted EBITDAR for FY14 of GBP1,006m after a net GBP3m
adjustment (Fitch added
back financial income before return-seeking assets and deducted
GBP64m in
restricted cash).
LIQUIDITY
Fitch views BF's liquidity as adequate based on the availability
of a GBP800m
revolving credit facility due in 2020 which was undrawn at
end-2014. BF has
completed the refinancing of recent acquisitions in 2014,
lengthening its
maturity profile and lowering the cost of debt. Its 2016 GBP350m
bond maturity
is covered by sufficient available liquidity.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate. Key Fitch forecast assumptions
include:
-Group revenue growth supported by recent acquisitions and
broader insurance and
healthcare product offerings
- Stable EBIT margins of 6.5% over the four-year rating horizon
-Revenue exposed to FX volatility resulting in continued FX
translation risks.
-Capex remains elevated over 2015 and 2016 (estimated at on
average around 5% of
sales p.a.) as BF continues to invest in product offering and
associated
services post acquisitions. We then assume investments will
taper off to a more
sustainable 3.5%-4% of sales.
-Bolt-on acquisition spending assumed at below GBP50m, moderate
working capital
requirements.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
A change in adjusted net debt/EBITDAR to above 2.0x (or funds
from operations
(FFO) adjusted net leverage of 2.5x) and EBITDAR net
fixed-charge cover of below
5.0x (or FFO adjusted fixed charge cover of 4.5x (2014: 4.1x) on
a sustained
basis, for example, as a result of inability to deliver on
projected growth
and/or in case of large capex
-Higher-than-expected investments affecting free cash flow
-Delay in, or negative cash flow impact associated with,
integrating recent
acquisitions and implementation of Solvency II capital
requirements
Positive: Fitch sees a positive rating action currently unlikely
given
constrained financial headroom post-acquisitions and ahead of
regulatory changes
associated with Solvency II rules.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Roma Patel
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1465
Supervisory Analyst
Frank Orthbandt
Director
+44 203 530 1037
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
