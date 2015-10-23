(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Cyprus's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'B+' from
'B-'. The Outlooks
are Positive. The issue ratings on Cyprus's senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds have also been upgraded to 'B+' from 'B-'. The
Country Ceiling
has been raised to 'BB+' from 'BB-' and the Short-term foreign
currency IDR has
been affirmed at 'B''.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of Cyprus's IDRs reflects the following key rating
drivers and their
relative weights:
HIGH
Cyprus has established a track record of fiscal consolidation
and
over-performance on its fiscal targets. In 2014, Cyprus
achieved an almost
balanced general government position (excluding a one-off
EUR1.5bn capital
injection to the cooperative banking sector) compared with a
deficit of 8.5% of
GDP originally projected by Fitch in June 2013, when the agency
downgraded
Cyprus's Long-term foreign currency IDR to 'B-'. The positive
momentum has
carried over to 2015 and the budget has remained in slight
surplus as of
end-July 2015, with Fitch now projecting a deficit of 1% of GDP
for 2015 and
surpluses of 0.2% and 1% for 2016 and 2017, respectively.
General government gross debt (GGGD) is now expected by Fitch to
peak at less
than 108% of GDP this year, before falling to around 100% in
2017. This compares
with a peak of over 130% projected by Fitch in June 2013. At
more than double
the 'B' median of 43% for 2015, the GGGD ratio is still high and
reduces
Cyprus's fiscal scope to absorb domestic or external shocks. The
stock of
government guarantees is also sizeable at 17% of GDP, although
over half is
already included in the reported GGGD stock.
Cyprus is back on track in its IMF-EU programme following delays
in the fifth
and sixth reviews that were pending the implementation of the
foreclosure law,
finally passed in May 2015. The seventh review took place in
July and enabled
the disbursement of EUR625m in funding.
The foreclosure law, along with a new insolvency framework, lies
at the heart of
the banking sector efforts to reduce its exceptionally high
stock of
non-performing exposures (NPEs). A significant programme hurdle
was overcome in
removing all restrictions on capital flows in April, ending two
years of
controls. Deposits have been broadly stable since then, although
non-resident
deposits (30% of total) declined temporarily in the run-up to
the Greek crisis
this summer. While direct financial links between Greek-owned
subsidiary banks
and Greece have been reduced significantly, the sector remains
vulnerable to
Greece mainly via investor confidence.
MEDIUM
Growth during 2015 turned positive for the first time since
Q111, leading to an
upward revision in Fitch's forecast for 2015 to growth of 1.5%
from a decline of
0.8%. Fitch estimates a smaller cumulative loss in output since
2013 at 7.5%,
compared with 14% projected by Fitch in June 2013. Growth has
been supported by
domestic demand, which in turn is buoyed by lower oil prices and
an improvement
in sentiment. Tourist arrivals were up 14% yoy in September,
despite a decline
in arrivals from Russia. The labour market is improving but
remains weak;
unemployment was still above 15% in August compared with less
than 4% in 2008.
Cyprus's 'B+' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
There are still significant risks to creditworthiness posed by
Cyprus's
continued deep economic and financial adjustment.
The environment for banks remains challenging, in particular
with regard to
exceptionally weak asset quality. The stock of consolidated
sector NPEs was
47.4% of gross loans in August, the highest of all Fitch-rated
sovereigns.
Unreserved problem loans for the sector (ie gross NPEs minus
system-wide
provisions) stood at EUR18.8bn, or 107% of GDP for the same
period.
Implementation risks around banking reforms remain high as the
process is
dependent on the political will to confront debtors, which could
wane in the
run-up to parliamentary elections in May 2016. Though evidence
is emerging of a
pickup in restructuring and NPE stock stabilisation, along with
improved
capitalisation and liquidity, any corresponding decline in NPEs
will only emerge
gradually. With assets of almost 5x GDP, the banking sector
weighs on the
overall credit profile of Cyprus by rendering it more vulnerable
to external
shocks. Uncertainty in Greece, a global economic downturn, or
deterioration in
the Russian economy could undermine Cyprus's adjustment.
At 108% of GDP as of 1Q15, Cyprus's net external debt (NXD)
reflects a highly
indebted private sector (external private sector debt was over
350% of GDP in
1Q15). The NXD figure was revised up by over 60% of GDP
following a shift of
external statistics compilation to the BPM6 framework in June
2014. Ship owners
are now counted as Cypriot economic units irrespective of the
location of their
activities, which increases the NXD position owing to the
capital-intensive
nature of the shipping industry (debt-financed real assets).
The current account deficit has narrowed to 5% of GDP in 2014
from 14% in 2008,
and will continue to shrink according to Fitch projections,
albeit gradually to
around 3.5% by 2017. Cyprus's weak external position implies
that further
economic rebalancing may be in prospect over the medium term.
Debt management operations aimed at improving the debt profile
should help ease
market access during the post-programme period. Market
conditions allowing,
Cyprus plans to issue another eurobond before end-2015 to
further lengthen
maturities and to increase its cash buffer. A EUR860bn bond
redemption due in
November is already covered by the country's sizeable cash
position (close to
EUR2bn or 11% of GDP), while maturities are moderate until 2019,
with just over
EUR500m of medium- and long-term debt falling due in 2016,
EUR284m in 2017, and
EUR20m in 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to an upgrade
include:
-Further signs of a stabilisation in the banking sector,
including a pickup in
loan restructurings
- A sustained track record of market access at affordable rates
- Continued adherence to fiscal adjustment targets, leading to a
decline in the
government debt- to-GDP ratio
- Further track record of economic recovery and narrowing of the
current account
deficit.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action:
- Re-intensification of the banking crisis in Cyprus
- A weakening in the pace of fiscal consolidation, resulting in
a less
favourable trajectory in the debt-to-GDP ratio
- A return to recession or deflation, which would have adverse
consequences for
public debt dynamics.
- A lack of market access, putting pressure on government and
banking system
liquidity
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes a primary
surplus averaging 2%
of GDP, trend real GDP growth averaging 1.7%, an average
effective interest rate
of 3.3% and GDP deflator inflation of 1.5%. On the basis of
these assumptions,
the debt-to-GDP ratio would peak at almost 108% in 2015, and
edge down to 87% by
2024.
Gross debt-reducing operations in the EU-IMF programme such as
privatisation
(EUR1.4bn by 2018) and a mooted asset swap for a government loan
held by the
Central Bank of Cyprus (up to EUR1bn) are not considered in
Fitch's assessment
of Cyprus's debt dynamics. Our projections also do not include
the impact on
growth of future gas reserves off the southern shores of Cyprus,
the benefits
from which are several years into the future, although now less
speculative.
Fitch assumes that there will be no material escalation in
developments between
Russia and Ukraine that would lead to a significant external
shock to the
Cypriot economy. Russians accounts for around 20% of the total
tourism market
share, and a sizeable share of foreign deposits in banks.
The European Central Bank's asset purchase programme should help
underpin
inflation expectations, and supports our base case that, in the
context of a
modest economic recovery, the eurozone will avoid prolonged
deflation.
Fitch's base case is that Greece will remain a member of the
eurozone, though it
recognises that 'Grexit' is a material risk. Cyprus is among the
most vulnerable
to a 'Grexit' shock. However, its ties to Greece have been
reduced
significantly. Cypriot banks no longer hold any Greek government
bonds and are
no longer exposed to the Greek private sector, owing to the
fire-sale of the
Greek operations of Cypriot banks in March 2013. The
subsidiaries of the big
four Greek banks in Cyprus have also been ring-fenced. Fitch
considers that
Cyprus remains vulnerable to Greece mainly via investor
confidence.
