(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating of 'B' to Voyage Bidco Limited (Voyage). We affirm and
withdraw the
rating on Voyage Holding Limited at 'B' as it has been replaced
by Voyage Bidco
Limited (BidCo) rated 'B' as the highest consolidated entity
within the
restricted group. Fitch also affirms the senior secured and
second lien notes
for Voyage BondCo plc at 'BB'/'RR1'/100% and 'CCC+'/'RR6'/8%
respectively. The
Outlook is Stable.
The rating reflects Voyage's position as the largest independent
provider of
support to people with learning disabilities in the UK, its
focus on high acuity
care and its relative resilience to local authorities funding
pressure. Factors
constraining the rating are its high leverage, high dependence
on local
authority funding, tightening regulation and rising staff costs.
The ratings do not reflect the announced introduction of a
National Living Wage
from April 2016. Indeed Britain's biggest care home providers
are currently in
discussions with the government and local authorities to address
the
unsustainable funding gap that will result from the increase in
wages. The
November 2015 British government spending review is expected to
address this
issue.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Market Positioning
Voyage's IDR is supported by its positioning as the largest
independent provider
of support to people with learning disabilities in the UK.
Occupancy levels tend
to be high at over 90%, with average lengths of stay of around
nine years due to
the high acuity, non-discretionary nature of the services it
provides. The UK
learning disabilities market is a highly fragmented market
dominated by
independent providers.
Focus on High Acuity
The ratings also reflect Voyages' focus on high acuity
non-discretionary
services, which is relatively resistant to the funding cuts of
local authorities
and the associated trend towards less costly options such as
supported living
and domiciliary care.
Downstream Challenges
Voyage is constrained by its high dependence on local-authority
funding which
accounts for almost 82% of revenue. Fitch expects sub-inflation
fee uplifts
funded by local authorities to remain unchanged over the rating
horizon due to
budget constraints, leading to stretched margins.
Relatively Weak Credit Metrics
Fitch expects funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage
of around 6.5x
at financial year ending 31 March 2016 (FY16) pointing towards
low headroom
under our rating guidance, although we expect this to improve to
around 6.2x by
FY18. We also expect FFO fixed charge coverage of around 1.8x
over the rating
horizon, which is slightly below the median of 2.0x for its
rating. A
significant portion of Voyage's cash flow generation is used to
pay interest on
the notes and expenses related to maintenance capex.
Recovery Prospects
In its recovery analysis, Fitch adopted the liquidation value
approach as the
resultant enterprise value is higher than the going concern
enterprise value,
primarily derived from the group's freehold and long leasehold
properties. Fitch
believes that a 30% discount on the assets' latest market
valuation dated May
2014 is fair in a distress case.
The recovery expectation for the senior secured notes is high at
'RR1'/100%
while the recovery expectation on the second lien notes is
'RR6'/8%.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate. Key Fitch forecast assumptions
include the
following.
- Group revenue increasing by around 1% year-on-year for FY16-18
driven by
stable occupancy rates together with increase in average weekly
fee of around 1%
each year in the registered homes division, which generated
about 76% of
Voyage's revenues at FY15.
- Group EBITDA margins declining at 20.3% in FY16 and remaining
almost stable
thereafter mainly due to an increase in agency costs in FY16.
- Capex of around 6% of sales. Capex is essentially maintenance
capex which is
necessary for the reputation and the occupancy rate of the
business.
- Continued positive free cash flow generation of around 3.5% of
sales.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- FFO adjusted leverage of 6.0x (net 5.0x) or below on a
sustained basis;
- FFO fixed charge coverage above 2.5x;
- Sustained FCF generation of GBP 20m or more translating into
FCF margin in the
high single digits as percentage of sales.
Negative
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- FFO adjusted leverage above 7.0x (net 6.5x);
- FFO fixed charge coverage below 1.5x;
- Free cash flow margin below 3% on a sustained basis.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity is satisfactory with no debt maturity until 2018. In
2014, Voyage
increased headroom under its revolving credit facility to GBP45m
from GBP30m
maturing in August 2018. As per the end of June 2015, the
company had a cash
balance available of GBP 12m together with GBP45m of fully
undrawn revolving
credit.
Voyage's GBP222m senior secured notes mature in August 2018.
Its GBP50m second
lien notes mature in February 2019.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Voyage Bidco Limited
-- Long Term IDR: Assigned new rating of 'B';
Voyage Holding Limited
-- Long Term IDR: Affirmed and Withdrawn IDR of 'B';
Voyage Care BondCo PLC
-- Senior secured notes: Affirmed at 'BB'/'RR1'/100%;
-- Second lien notes: Affirmed at 'CCC+'/'RR6'/8%;
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Victoria Ghannage
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1190
Supervisory Analyst
Paula Murphy
Director
+44 20 3530 1718
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E145GN
Committee Chairperson
Raymond Hill
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1079
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
For regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992768
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.