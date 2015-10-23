(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned SNS Bank
NV's (SNS Bank)
upcoming Tier 2 subordinated debt issue an expected Long-term
rating of
'BBB-(EXP)'.
The final rating is contingent on receipt of final documentation
conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue is rated one notch below SNS Bank's 'bbb' Viability
Rating (VR),
reflecting higher than average loss severity of this type of
debt than senior
unsecured obligations. Fitch did not apply additional notching
for incremental
non-performance risk relative to the VR given that any loss
absorption would
only occur once the bank reaches the point of non-viability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The issue's rating is sensitive to changes in SNS Bank's VR. The
latter is
sensitive to increased risk appetite, particularly if that would
worsen the
bank's asset quality and capitalisation in the longer term.
Given that the bank
still depends on wholesale markets to fund part of its loan
book, reduced
liquidity buffers or significant shortening of maturities would
also be
rating-negative.
The issue's rating is also sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assessment of loss
severity or non-performance risk.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+ 44 20 3530 1326
Fitch Rating Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Yakimovich
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1789
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+ 44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992742
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
