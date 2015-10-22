(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 22 (Fitch) The announcement by CIT Group Inc.
(CIT, long-term
Issuer Default Rating 'BB+'; Outlook Stable) that John A.
Thain will
retire as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the end of
first-quarter 2016,
following the announcement earlier this week that CIT's Chief
Financial Officer
(CFO) Scott T. Parker will depart the company in November 2015,
brings the
strategic and financial policies of their successors to the
forefront according
to Fitch Ratings. CIT's ratings are unaffected at this time, but
Fitch notes
that execution risk is likely to be elevated for some time while
CIT seeks to
manage the transition of two of its senior most leaders, the
continued
integration of OneWest Bank N.A. (OneWest) and the potential
sale of a
meaningful portion of the existing business.
Management Turnover in Evolving Business
It is highly unusual for CEO and CFO changes to be announced the
same week,
particularly during a period when the company and the capital
markets are not
under material duress. In CIT's case, the timing is not ideal as
the integration
of OneWest remains on-going, but directionally, it follows
Thain's execution of
the post-bankruptcy restructuring and growth of CIT over the
past five years.
Fitch has viewed Thain as presenting CIT with incrementally
higher key man risk
relative to peers, given his significant influence on the firm's
strategic
direction and his strong reputation with market participants.
That said, Fitch
does not view his announced departure as posing imminent credit
risk to the
institution, largely because of the efforts he has already led
to restructure
and stabilize the company.
Split of Chairman and CEO Roles Positive
Thain will remain Chairman of the Board after his retirement as
CEO, which is a
positive from a corporate governance perspective as split
Chairman and CEO roles
provides a clearer delineation between board oversight and
executive management
roles. The fact that Thain will remain involved in a board
capacity may also
help to ensure a smoother management transition while preserving
existing
strategic goals and firm culture.
Credible Succession
In Fitch's opinion, CIT is enacting a credible senior management
transition.
Thain's successor (effective March 31, 2016), Ellen R. Alemany,
and Parker's
successor (effective Nov. 1, 2015), Carol Hayles, bring a
combination of
external perspectives and internal familiarity with CIT at the
Board and
management levels, respectively, to their new roles. Alemany
has served on
CIT's board since January 2014, and has considerable previous
industry
experience within RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and
Citigroup Inc. Hayles
also has a long track record as Corporate Controller at CIT and
in leadership
roles at Citigroup Inc.
Ensuring a smooth management change is particularly important in
CIT's case
given the on-going OneWest integration and the company's
announced plan to
explore strategic alternatives for its $10 billion Commercial
Air business and
certain CIT Canada and CIT China businesses. Successful
execution on these
initiatives would allow CIT to refine its position as commercial
bank tailored
primarily to U.S. small business and middle market customers.
Financial Policies in Focus
With CIT surveying strategic alternatives for the Commercial Air
business and
certain CIT Canada and CIT China businesses, portfolio
refinement as opposed to
expansion seems the more likely route near term, and Fitch will
monitor whether
there will be any changes in financial policy under the
leadership of Alemany
and Hayles and as the business repositioning is effectuated.
Quick Take on Strategic Alternatives
The potential divesture of the Commercial Air business coincides
with a
supportive market for aircraft lessors, as evidenced by Avolon
Holdings Ltd.'s
recently announced sale to Bohai Leasing Co. Ltd. for a 31%
premium to its
pre-announcement share price. It also follows acknowledgement by
CIT earlier
this year that it has previously had dialogue with certain
activist investors.
As CIT's bank has grown in size, synergies from the aircraft
leasing business
have become less meaningful for the overall business given
limitations on how
much of the aircraft leasing business can be funded with bank
deposits and how
much of CIT's net operating loss carryforward can be captured
with gains in the
aircraft leasing business. Nevertheless, an aircraft leasing
divestiture would
reduce overall earnings diversity by business line and geography
and the
questions related to use of proceeds remains unanswered. At June
30, 2015, pro
forma for the OneWest transaction, financing and leasing assets
from commercial
airlines (including the commercial aerospace portfolio and
additional financing
and leasing assets) represented 14.8% of total assets.
The potential sales of certain CIT Canada and CIT China
businesses are viewed as
less impactful, given their smaller size. At June 30, 2015, pro
forma for the
OneWest transaction, non-transportation-related businesses in
Canada and China
each represented approximately 1% of total assets.
Fitch currently rates CIT Group Inc. as follows:
--Long-term IDR 'BB+';
--Short-term IDR 'B';
--Viability Rating 'bb+';
--Revolving Credit Facility 'BB+';
--Senior Unsecured Debt Rating 'BB+';
--Support Rating '5';
--Support Rating Floor 'NF'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
