(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC Bank
plc's (HSBC,
AA-/Stable/F1+) GBP165.9m equivalent mortgage covered bonds at
'AAA' with a
Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The covered bond's rating is based on HSBC's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-' and an unchanged IDR uplift of 1 notch, which
together support a
tested rating on a probability of default (PD) basis of 'AA'.
The 87.0% asset
percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis
provides more
protection than the 92.5% 'AAA' breakeven AP and supports a
two-notch recovery
uplift to the 'AAA' rating. The unchanged Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 4
(moderate risk), does not factor in the current rating, but
provides a buffer
against a downgrade of HSBC.
This is a regulated covered bond programme with two bonds
outstanding, both with
a scheduled maturity in 2017. The issuer has maintained a
significant level of
overcollateralisation (OC) over time, with the cover pool
amounting to GBP6.6bn
versus GBP165.9m of covered bonds as of 10-July 2015. The
programme remains
classified as dormant since there has been no issuance for more
than two years.
The unchanged 92.5% 'AAA' breakeven AP, which corresponds to a
breakeven OC of
8%, is equivalent to the regulatory minimum OC requirement for
UK regulated
programmes.
The breakeven OC is mainly driven by the asset disposal loss
component of 6.7%.
For breakeven AP based on recovery only, this component reflects
the stressed
valuation of the entire cover pool after an assumed covered bond
default. This
is followed by the cover pool's credit loss of 4.2% in the 'AAA'
scenario, which
continues to be the lowest in the UK cover pools. This is
unchanged from last
year and is constrained by the 'AAA' minimum expected loss
assessment for pools
because of idiosyncratic risks. The cash flow valuation
component leads to a
lower breakeven OC by 5.9% which reflects the excess spread in
the programme.
The D-Cap of 4 reflects Fitch's unchanged moderate risk
assessment for four out
of five D-Cap components, including liquidity gap and systemic
risk component.
The remaining component - asset segregation - has a very low
risk assessment.
Although the programme is classified as dormant, Fitch has not
adjusted the
cover-pool specific alternative management component of the
D-Cap, as the issuer
continues to manage the covered bond programme.
Fitch maintains an IDR uplift of 1 notch to the programme
because the covered
bonds in the UK are exempt from bail-in and the issuer is a
global systemically
important financial institution where resolution by other means
than liquidation
is likely.
In its analysis, Fitch relies on an AP of 87.0%, which is used
in the asset
coverage test and disclosed in the programme's investor reports.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) HSBC's IDR is downgraded by five or more notches to
'BBB' or below;
or (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and
the D-Cap is
reduced to 0.
On 22 September 2015, Fitch published an exposure draft for UK
residential
mortgage assumptions. The proposed criteria, if adopted, will
lead to smaller
loss expectations for all types of mortgage portfolios. As a
result, Fitch
expects all outstanding UK RMBS and CVB ratings to either be
affirmed or
upgraded. If the current criteria are updated after considering
market feedback,
Fitch will review the existing ratings accordingly (see
"Exposure Draft -
Criteria Addendum: UK" at www.fitchratings.com)
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a
report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justina Niu
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1589
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Kate Lin
Director
+44 20 3530 1706
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992756
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
