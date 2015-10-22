(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 22 (Fitch) The Bank of New York Mellon
Corporation (BK)
demonstrated positive operating leverage in third quarter 2015
(3Q15) and
reported net income of $820 million on revenue of $3.7 billion.
Revenues were
essentially flat versus the linked quarter, although up versus
the year ago
period, adjusting for one-time gains related to the sale of BK's
investment in
Wing Hang and sale of the One Wall Street building. BK continues
to hold down
expenses, which is a key objective in improving operating
leverage, according to
Fitch Ratings.
Overall fee revenues were a mainly flat on a linked-quarter and
year-over-year
basis adjusting for the aforementioned one-time gains. Along
with typical
seasonality, there were a number of moving parts during the
quarter affecting
fee revenues, namely market volatility and the strength of the
U.S. dollar.
Market volatility particularly affected Investment management,
which was down 6%
on both a linked basis as well as versus the year ago period.
Nonetheless, Fitch
regards the overall performance to be fairly stable and
reflective of the
business model.
Net interest revenue (NIR) and net interest margin (NIM)
remained stagnant,
exhibiting slight deterioration on a sequential basis and
improvement from 3Q14.
BK has attempted to stabilize NIR and NIM through shifts toward
more securities
and loans and less cash. Despite this, BK continues to be
negatively affected by
the low rate environment.
BK's assets under management (AUM) through 3Q15 was $1.63
trillion, which marked
a 4% decline from 2Q15. BK accredits the sequential decline in
AUM primarily to
lower equity market values. Relative to 3Q14, AUM remained flat
as a result of
stronger relative market values, the Cutwater acquisition and
net new business
that offset an unfavorable stronger U.S. dollar. Similarly,
assets under custody
and administration (AUC/A) also remained flat despite new
business and higher
market values due to a stronger U.S. dollar. AUC/A totaled $28.5
trillion at the
end of 3Q15. BK also disclosed during the quarter that it
changed the timing of
when it includes new business.
BK's fully phased-in Basel III CET1 of 9.3% (advanced approach)
reported at the
end of 3Q15 declined a relatively substantial 60bps on a
linked-quarter basis.
The decline in CET1 was primarily attributed to a change in
methodology of how
the company calculates risk-weighted assets under the fully
phased-in advanced
approach. This partly reflects a change in how BK determines the
risk-weight for
repo-style transactions, eligible margin loans, and similar
transactions. BK had
previously used a simple value-at-risk methodology, but this
methodology is
subject to regulatory approval and BK determined that it should
no longer assume
the use of this methodology.
While BK's risk-adjusted remains solid despite the decline, the
company
continues to make progress toward achieving compliance with the
U.S.
supplementary leverage ratio. BK reported a consolidated 4.8%,
which is up 20bps
from the prior quarter, and also reported that its main bank
subsidiary, The
Bank of New York Mellon, had an estimated 4.6% leverage ratio.
U.S. rules will
require to BK to have at least 5% at the holding company and 6%
at the bank
level. Fitch continues to be of the view that BK has adequate
levers and time to
bring itself into compliance well ahead of required
implementation.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0865
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 212 908 0500,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
