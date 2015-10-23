(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign an
'A' rating to the
$5.3 billion senior unsecured notes issuance planned by ACE INA
Holdings Inc., a
subsidiary of ACE Limited (ACE). The new notes will be fully and
unconditionally
guaranteed by ACE and are therefore based on ACE's 'A+' Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR). A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this
release.
Fitch expects that the net proceeds from this new senior debt
issuance will be
used for the acquisition financing of The Chubb Corporation
(Chubb; 'AA' IFS),
which is expected to close in 1Q2016.
Following the acquisition announcement on July 1, 2015, Fitch
affirmed ACE's
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings and placed the holding
company and debt
ratings on Watch Negative reflecting pending changes in Fitch's
technical
notching criteria, as well as the company's higher pro forma
financial leverage
and lower interest coverage post-acquisition.
On Aug. 27, 2015, Fitch resolved the Rating Watch Negative and
downgraded ACE's
holding company and debt ratings one notch with the
implementation of Fitch's
new notching criteria.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch views the planned debt issuance favorably since it
eliminates near-term
acquisition financing risk. Additionally, the debt will likely
be issued at
reasonable interest rates similar to existing debt, and the
resulting overall
debt maturity profile will be well laddered.
On July 1, 2015, ACE announced that the company and Chubb had
entered into a
definitive agreement whereby ACE will purchase all outstanding
shares of Chubb
for $28.3 billion with a combination of cash, debt, and equity,
or approximately
a 30% premium relative to the prior day closing stock price for
CB.
ACE's financial leverage ratio (FLR) (total debt to capital
excluding FAS 115
unrealized gains and losses) as of Sept. 30, 2015 was 18.8%,
which included $1.5
billion of pre-funded debt to be repaid in 2015, 2017, and 2018.
Fitch estimates
the pro forma FLR at closing will increase to roughly 25%
primarily as a result
of the increased debt (both newly issued and assumed from
Chubb), which remains
consistent with Fitch's median sector credit factors for the
current rating
category. After the repayment of $700 million pre-funded debt in
November 2015,
the pro forma FLR would decrease to 24%. Financial leverage is
likely to decline
due to near-term debt maturities and future retained earnings
growth.
ACE's operating interest coverage (excluding realized investment
gains) was
favorable and consistent at roughly 15x through nine months 2015
and in both
2014 and 2013. Post-acquisition, Fitch expects coverage to be
lower in the
high-single digits due to higher near-term debt levels and
interest expense. The
new combined entity is anticipated to have favorable debt
servicing capacity
from operating subsidiary dividend capacity, earnings, and other
liquidity
sources.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch expects to update rating sensitivities upon acquisition
closing. Key
current rating triggers that may lead to an upgrade include:
--Generating a combined ratio consistently under 85%;
--Maintained growth in stockholders' equity that corresponds
with premium and
asset growth;
--A reduction in financial leverage to a run-rate level of 15%
or lower;
--Operating earnings-based interest and preferred dividend
coverage at or above
15x;
--Movement in ACE's retention ratio (net premium written to
gross premium
written) to increase over time to be more in line with
highly-rated peers;
--Continuing a track record of successful acquisition execution.
Key rating triggers that may lead to a downgrade include:
--A sustained material deterioration in operating performance
such that the
combined ratio is consistently less profitable at over 95%;
--A significant reduction in stockholders' equity that is not
recovered in the
near term;
--Increases in financial leverage to a sustained level of over
25%.
Any future acquisitions and the associated integration risks and
company profile
changes could lead to pressure on the ratings, upward or
downward, depending on
the nature and size of the acquisition and corresponding
integration risks.
Fitch expects to assign the following ratings:
ACE INA Holdings Inc.
--Senior unsecured notes 'A(EXP)'.
Fitch currently rates ACE and its subsidiaries as follows:
ACE Limited
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A+'.
ACE INA Holdings Inc.
--IDR 'A+';
--$700 million senior notes due 2015 'A';
--$500 million senior notes due 2017 'A';
--$300 million senior notes due 2018 'A';
--$500 million senior notes due 2019 'A';
--$475 million senior notes due 2023 'A';
--$700 million senior notes due 2024 'A';
--$800 million senior notes due 2025 'A';
--$100 million senior debentures due 2029 'A';
--$300 million senior notes due 2036 'A';
--$475 million senior notes due 2043 'A'.
ACE Capital Trust II
--$300 million capital securities due 2030 'BBB+'.
ACE American Insurance Company
ACE Bermuda Insurance Limited
ACE Fire Underwriters Ins. Company
ACE INA Overseas Insurance Company Ltd.
ACE Insurance Company of the Midwest
ACE Property and Casualty Insurance Company
ACE Reinsurance (Switzerland) Limited
ACE Tempest Reinsurance Limited
Agri General Insurance Company
Atlantic Employers Insurance Company
Bankers Standard Fire & Marine Company
Bankers Standard Insurance Company
Illinois Union Insurance Company
Indemnity Insurance Company of North America
Insurance Company of North America
Pacific Employers Insurance Company
Westchester Fire Insurance Company
Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company
--IFS 'AA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gretchen Roetzer
Director
+1-312-606-2327
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Committee Chairperson
Keith M. Buckley, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3211
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
