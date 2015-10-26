(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, October 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Australia-based Westpac
Lenders Mortgage Insurance Limited's (WLMI) Insurer Financial
Strength Rating
(IFS) at 'AA-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The IFS rating and Stable Outlook of WLMI is driven by the
credit profile of its
ultimate parent, Westpac Banking Corporation ('WBC'; IDR
'AA-'/Stable), and
reflects Fitch's assessment of its strategic importance to the
group. The rating
also reflects the company's solid financial profile, which
includes a robust
standalone capital position and conservative investment
approach. WLMI's
operating and underwriting performance has historically been
strong and interest
coverage is sound.
Reliance on WBC for financial flexibility increased with the
introduction of
financial leverage into WLMI and Fitch believes the group to be
capable of
providing support if ever required. WBC generated a net income
of AUD3.6bn over
the six months to 31 March 2015 (1H15) and had net assets of
AUD50bn.
The group has maintained its reduced risk appetite for lenders
mortgage
insurance risk, and WLMI uses reinsurance to significantly limit
its net
exposure. As a result of a reduced risk appetite and the run-off
of policies
written in prior periods, the company continues to generate
significant levels
of surplus capital. WBC repatriated AUD179m of WLMIs ordinary
equity through a
share buy-back in addition to AUD25m in dividends in FY14.
Despite this, WLMI's
coverage of its regulatory prescribed capital amount increased
to a strong 1.41x
at FYE14 (FYE13: 1.25x).
Part of the capital initiatives conducted during FY14 included
the AUD80m
issuance of Tier 2 compliant subordinated notes from WLMI to
WBC. Fitch employs
a regulatory override for compliant securities in Australia and
gives these 100%
equity credit in its internal assessment of capital adequacy.
However, the
agency treats these hybrids as 100% debt in the financial
leverage calculation.
As a result, WLMI's financial leverage increased to 34% at FYE14
which is higher
than the agency's median criteria guidelines for a 'AA' rated
insurer, and
increases the company's reliance on WBC.
In Fitch's opinion, WLMI would have sufficient capital to
withstand a range of
severe downturn scenarios, although in a more severe scenario
WLMI would most
likely require recapitalisation to continue to operate within
prudential
guidelines. In such a scenario, the agency believes WBC would be
willing and
capable of providing such support.
WLMI's investment portfolio is low-risk, consisting of either
cash or highly
rated fixed-income securities. Securities in its portfolio were
restricted to
those from domestic 'AA' rated financial institutions at FYE14.
The company does
not have any exposure to 'risky' investment assets such as
equities or below
investment grade securities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
There is little prospect of WLMI's rating being upgraded as this
would require
an uplift from the group rating which was affirmed in May 2015.
The key rating driver that could lead to a downgrade of WLMI is
a downgrade of
WBC's ratings given its increased reliance on WBC.
A severely deteriorating economic environment that ultimately
leads to a
weakening of WLMI's capital position, could lead to a downgrade
in the unlikely
event that capital support were not forthcoming from WBC. In
such a scenario
WLMI may find itself unable to meet high minimum regulatory
capital
requirements.
