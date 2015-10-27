(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Property Watch - October
2015
here
SHANGHAI, October 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its latest
China Property
Watch that the increases in contracted sales and gross floor
area sold
accelerated in September 2015, while new-home prices increased
in more than half
of the major cities.
Most Fitch-rated Chinese homebuilders reported solid contracted
sales growth for
the first nine months of 2015. Chinese developers' onshore bond
issuance
continued to substantially outpace their offshore issuance.
The full report "China Property Watch - October 2015" is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media
release.
