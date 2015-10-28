(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Bank of Astana JSC
(BoA) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'B' with a
Stable Outlook. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VIABILITY RATING (VR), NATIONAL
LONG-TERM RATING
BoA's Long-term IDRs of 'B' are driven by its standalone credit
profile, as
reflected in its 'b' VR. The latter is currently constrained by
the bank's
small, albeit growing, franchise (below 1% of sector assets and
loans), high
concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet, and a short
track record
(since 2013) of operations under new shareholders and with the
revised
SME/retail-focused strategy.
BoA's current asset quality metrics are somewhat better than
sector averages,
but its loan book is highly unseasoned following the recent
rapid growth (63%
CAGR for 2012-2014). At end-1H15, NPLs (loans more than 90 days
overdue) stood
at around 7.3% of gross loans and were 84% covered by reserves.
However,
restructured loans (mostly in the agriculture and services
sectors) amounted to
a further 7% at the same date.
The corporate loan book is highly concentrated, with the 25
largest exposures
comprising around 66% of gross corporate loans (2.3x FCC) at
end-4M15. Loans to
construction companies accounted for at least 21% of the gross
corporate book,
or 0.7x FCC. Fitch considers these to be relatively risky due to
high
non-completion risks and, in some instances, rather weak
collateral.
Foreign currency loans amounted to 32% of gross loans at
end-8M15 and may be
subject to deterioration as a result of recent tenge
devaluation, as most
borrowers do not have foreign currency revenues.
BoA's capitalisation is adequate, with a total regulatory
capital adequacy ratio
of 11.7% at end-8M15 (capital is almost entirely composed of
Tier 1). These
figures already take into account the devaluation-driven boost
of risk-weighted
assets.
Fitch estimates that at end-8M15 BoA's additional loss
absorption capacity was
modest at around 5% of gross loans. However, given BoA's
moderate growth plans
for 2016 and the planned KZT4.5bn equity injection in December
2015 (around 24%
of end-8M15 equity), its capital should be preserved, at least
in the near term.
BoA's profitability is reasonable, with 1.8% ROAA and 12% ROAE
in 1H15
(annualised), but weakened somewhat, as the cost of funding
increased (to 5.2%
in 1H15 from 2.5% in 2013). BoA's pre-impairment profit provides
solid
loss-absorption capacity (around 3% of average gross loans in
1H15, annualised).
The bank made a moderate gain on devaluation due to a small long
foreign
currency position.
BoA's funding profile is undermined by very high concentrations
and low
diversification. At end-4M15, the bank's 20 largest customers
provided around
94% of total customer funding or 72% of liabilities. State
companies accounted
for at least 58% of the total customer funding or 45% of total
liabilities at
that date. At end-8M15, BoA's total available liquidity covered
around one-third
of its customer accounts. At the same time, Fitch views the
bank's liquidity as
only moderate due to high concentrations in its deposit base.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR (SRF)
BoA's SRF of 'No Floor' and '5' Support Rating reflect its
limited scale of
operations and market share. Thus any extraordinary direct
capital support from
the Kazakhstani authorities cannot be relied upon, in Fitch's
view. Support from
the bank's private shareholders also cannot be relied upon, in
the agency's
view.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR, NATIONAL LONG-TERM RATING
An extended track record of sound performance under new
shareholders and
successful implementation of the new strategy would be credit
positive. A
strengthening of BoA's franchise while maintaining reasonable
asset quality and
margin of safety would also be positive for the bank's ratings.
A downgrade
could result from a notable deterioration of asset quality,
capital depletion,
and/or liquidity squeeze.
SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
Changes to the bank's SRF and SR are unlikely in the foreseeable
future,
although the SR could be upgraded in case of the acquisition of
BoA by a
stronger financial institution (not Fitch's base case
expectation at the
moment).
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: assigned at 'B',
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: assigned at 'B'
National Long Term Rating: assigned at 'BB(kaz)', Outlook Stable
Viability Rating: assigned at 'b'
Support Rating: assigned at '5'
Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'No Floor'
